Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine | Thaiger

Following the death of a monk just a few hours after being vaccinated against Covid-19, Thailand’s public health minister expressed his sympathy, but says he is confident that the vaccine is not the cause of death.

Anutin Charnvirakul says the 71 year old monk had underlying conditions of severe diabetes and high blood pressure. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The monk was an assistant abbot at Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok. On Wednesday, he was injected with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 10am. About 4 hours later, he was found dead in his quarters at the temple.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 4 people have reported severe side effects, such as a rash, since the rollout of the vaccine campaign. Those patients were given an antihistamine to ease the symptoms.

Anutin is assuring the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and there is no need to panic, adding that the vaccine has been tested and approved by Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences.

The first death in Thailand involving a Covid-19 vaccine patient was reported last week. Doctors say the death is not related to the vaccine. The 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture, 10 days after receiving the vaccine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.