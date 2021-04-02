Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine
Following the death of a monk just a few hours after being vaccinated against Covid-19, Thailand’s public health minister expressed his sympathy, but says he is confident that the vaccine is not the cause of death.
Anutin Charnvirakul says the 71 year old monk had underlying conditions of severe diabetes and high blood pressure. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The monk was an assistant abbot at Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok. On Wednesday, he was injected with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 10am. About 4 hours later, he was found dead in his quarters at the temple.
Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 4 people have reported severe side effects, such as a rash, since the rollout of the vaccine campaign. Those patients were given an antihistamine to ease the symptoms.
Anutin is assuring the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and there is no need to panic, adding that the vaccine has been tested and approved by Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences.
The first death in Thailand involving a Covid-19 vaccine patient was reported last week. Doctors say the death is not related to the vaccine. The 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture, 10 days after receiving the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
UPDATE: Reports now say the monk died just a few hours after receiving the vaccine.
A 71 year old monk died just a few hours after he was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine while 3 other monks at the same temple, Wat Samphanthawong Moranaphap in Bangkok, were taken to the hospital sometime after being injected with the vaccine to be treated for a high fever. One of them complained of chest tightness and difficulty breathing.
Medical examiners will do an autopsy of the deceased monk’s body to determine if his death is related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials did not say which vaccine the monk received, but a report from Nation Thailand said the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to monks of 60 while the Sinovac vaccine is given to those 18 to 59 years old.
At another Bangkok temple, Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, 151 monks received their Covid-19 vaccine. No side effects were reported. The vaccinated monks are still advised to practice social distancing and to wear face masks, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pituthecha says.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Matichon Online
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night
Thailand’s Deputy National Police chief has inspected a drink-driving checkpoint on the first night it was reinstated, in the Lad Phrao district of Bangkok. Damrongsak Kittiprapas visited the checkpoint to ensure it was running smoothly and that officers were working in a transparent fashion.
Police checkpoints are returning around the country, after national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk paused them for 6 months in order to investigate corruption allegations. The hiatus came about after several complaints from road users since October of last year.
The newly re-instated checkpoints now have CCTV installed and police officers are required to wear body cams to record their interaction with drivers. Checkpoints are now up and running in Bangkok and in the north-eastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Damrongsak says a new database holds a record of legitimately-operating checkpoints, all of which must comply with a number of rules.
“Legitimate DUI checkpoints must be listed in the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database, have traffic cones, and signposts must be up 100 metres ahead of a police checkpoint with CCTV surveillance. If road users suspect that any checkpoints do not comply with this rule, please notify the Traffic Police Bureau at 1197 or 1599 immediately. Tonight, we have noticed some flaws in the operation of new DUI checkpoints, such as traffic cones obstructing traffic lanes on small roads.”
On its first night in action, 3 drivers stopped at the Lad Phrao checkpoint failed a breathalyser test and were taken to the local police station to be charged with drink-driving.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Protests
Red Shirts leader vows to hold April 4 protest aimed at toppling government
The chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, whose supporters are commonly known as the Red Shirts, says he will lead a protest on April 4 with the aim of toppling the government. Jatuporn Promphan vows to take charge of what he’s calling a prolonged protest, to oust the administration of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Jatuporn has remained on the sidelines since his release from prison in August 2016, more of an observer than a participant in the ongoing political protests. However, in a Facebook Live broadcast, he says the situation in Thailand has reached a critical point and he can no longer look on without acting. In yesterday’s live feed, he pledged to heed the call of Adul Khieuboriboon, leader of the relatives of the “Black May” victims. Up to 200,000 people took part in the 1992 Black May protest in Bangkok, which was an uprising against the military government of the day.
“The military crackdown resulted in 52 government-confirmed deaths, hundreds of injuries including journalists, over 3,500 arrests, hundreds of disappearances, and eyewitness reports of a truck filled with bodies leaving the city. Many of those arrested are alleged to have been tortured.”– Wikipedia.
Jatuporn says the April 4 protest will be similar to the Black May event, which saw people of all political sides join forces to fight dictatorship. He admits that the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship is no longer seen as a credible political presence in Thailand and that many politicians dismiss the idea that he could attract a mass following. However, he still hopes that a variety of people with differing political views and ideologies will join Sunday’s rally.
He says the PM is to blame for the country’s problems and must be removed from office if things are to improve for Thailand and its people.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine
UN Human Rights Office calls for Southeast Asian countries to protect Burmese refugees
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Young Chon Buri couple in debt win 12 million baht in Thai lottery
TAT says Phuket beaches have been “revitalised” during the pandemic
Phuket International Airport getting ready for reopening
Court sentences Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” to death
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand’s monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years
Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night
Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger
“Inside job” allegations as Yangon malls linked to Burmese military burn down
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Myanmar2 days ago
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
- Bangkok4 days ago
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourists in Thailand can apply for another 60 day extension, allowing a stay until July 27
- Crime2 days ago
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tourism officials push to add Bangkok to “sandbox” travel scheme
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thai government denies Burmese refugees are being pushed back over the border