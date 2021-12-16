Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
Authorities are speaking out against a trend online suggesting that it is easy and safe to enter Thailand using forged vaccine certificates. A number of illegal services have been seen online offering fake vaccine certificates that people can purchase rather than actually get vaccinated.
But the authorities are reminding people that it’s not just wrong to put the safety and health of the public at risk by faking your vaccine status, but also very illegal with strong penalties including fines and jail sentences. Presenting false information and forging state documents are crimes and those who do so will face consequences.
The Anti-Fake News Centre created by the government to battle misinformation, especially relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, has followed up on those sites and claims of being able to create or procure fake vaccine certificates in Thailand. They have coordinated with the Ministry of Public Health to confirm that there is only one legitimate way to get a vaccine certificate.
All vaccine certificates are issued at the vaccination site or for pop-up events or similar, at the hospital responsible for administering the vaccine at a remote site. Any vaccine certificate procured from any other source besides the place that administered the vaccine is fake and not legitimate and therefore illegal as a forgery.
Governmental authorities warn that anyone who did not get their certificate from a facility that had administered their vaccines is then committing a criminal act by carrying forged state documents and can be imprisoned for the possession of the fake vaccine certificate.
Information about Covid-19, vaccines, and anything related to the pandemic can best be found by checking www.ddc.morph.go.th or calling the 1422 hotline. Authorities are asking for the public to work together to not forward or share any information online about fake and illegal vaccine certificate services.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
What do foreigners love and hate about Thailand | Vox Pop | Ep. 02
New park in Bangkok to open by Christmas
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
Ecotourism: the future of Thailand
“Tourist Police i lert u” mobile app launched to help tourists quickly
Bangkok condo market making a comeback amidst the future of Asian megacities
Thailand and Cambodia to discuss reopening borders along Sa Kaeo
Thailand’s nora folk dance recognised by UNESCO as “Intangible Cultural Heritage”
CentralWorld in Bangkok to host a five day New Year’s countdown party
Pattaya bar meeting & Omicron in SE Asia | Thailand Top Stories
US Secretary of State Blinken cancels Thai visit, meeting with PM due to Covid concerns
Political activist and hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack
Man arrested for allegedly stealing 50,000 baht in railway property
11 dead, 25 still missing after boat capsized off Malaysian coast
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation
Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Italian-Thai Development is in good health, CEO Premchai is not
Sinovac is testing its effectiveness against Omicron variant
Omicron Update, Bangkok train night market, Italian-Thai Development | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.150
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok3 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus Vaccines2 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Southeast Asia2 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand looks to loosen laws on cannabis with low THC content
- Thailand1 day ago
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT