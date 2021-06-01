Police officers arrested for alleged involvement in Bangkok kidnap

Two high ranking police officers in Bangkok have been arrested for alleged involvement in the kidnap of a Taiwanese businessman for a $3 million USD ransom. Police say the man was abducted in broad daylight from a restaurant in the Thong Lor district over a failed business deal for rubber gloves.

The March 28 incident where 60 year old Wen Yu Chung was assaulted and dragged away from the restaurant was caught on surveillance camera footage. Officers in uniform were seen in the video and did not help the man. Police already arrested 2 American men, said to be former US Marines, as well as another senior Thai police officer and a Thai man. Reports say they have been released on bail.

The men had met at the L’Oliva restaurant off Sukhumvit Road to “resolve” their disagreement over the purchase of surgical gloves. Wen had apparently sold 93 million baht, or around $2.95 million USD, worth of rubber gloves, but the quality of the gloves was much lower than expected.

Wen’s family says the alleged kidnappers demanded $3 million USD in ransom. Reports do not say how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says the alleged kidnappers dropped Wen off at a hospital after the family contacted the police.

