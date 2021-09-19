Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government speeds rollout with 152.9 million vaccines this year

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Vaccines are finally expected to be arriving into Thailand more quickly. (via Clinical Trials Arena)

A government spokesperson announced yesterday that between now and the end of October they intend to disperse 24 million Covid-19 vaccines as manufacturers are beginning to have more stock available for Thailand import. Thailand is now expected to receive total of 152.9 million vaccines by the end of this year to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, an amount that will cover 70% of the country’s population, 50 million people total.

Moderna and Sinopharm are expected to deliver vaccine shipments in October, with Moderna’s Spikevax branded vaccines expected to be available for purchase at private hospitals soon. The Thai Red Cross Society also plans on receiving the Moderna vaccines.

Among the priorities for some of the new vaccines flowing into Thailand are booster shots for those who have received two Sinovac vaccines already. Those doses were announced to officially be available from September 24. The government is launching the campaign to provide booster shots to the public, while nearly 900,000 third vaccines have been administered already, mostly to frontline workers and staff at medical facilities.

500,000 vaccines have been designated to be used as booster shots for those who have already had 2 vaccinations using the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine that has been proven to be less effective against the Delta variant that is now the dominant strain in Thailand.

On October 4, the government will begin a similar drive for students and adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, with those younger recipients being administered Pfizer vaccines. A batch is expected to arrive by the end of the month of Pfizer’s Comirnity branded shots, with the government earmarking 4.8 million vaccines to be used for the student vaccinations programme.

Other demographics can expect vaccine coming soon with the announcement of 16.8 million more vaccines that have been designated for a variety of groups. Government agents and those in correctional facilities have been allotted 1.1 million vaccines, and workers insured with Social Security will have 800,000 vaccines set aside for them as well.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ExpatPattaya
2021-09-19 19:54
As in the US, many will expire and be thrown out is why you need more than the population estimates Am not certain about how Thai people feel about vaccines other than many do not want the Chinese vaccines. Yes,…
image
vvdb.fr
2021-09-19 20:19
with so many doses, the entire population is vaccinated. no need to bother with priorities. you just have to summon people and if he doesn't show up big fine!
image
Paco
2021-09-19 20:33
2 hours ago, Bob20 said: I was under the impression that Thailand had a population of approx 68m. And seeing 153m doses available by year end (BTW, up incredibly from the 100m prognosis of only a couple of weeks ago...),…
image
MrStretch
2021-09-19 21:41
3 hours ago, Thaiger said: between now and the end of October they intend to disperse 24 million Covid-19 vaccines as manufacturers are beginning to have more stock available for Thailand import. Yes, let's not forget that the reason we…
image
Bob20
2021-09-19 21:44
2 minutes ago, MrStretch said: Yes, let's not forget that the reason we haven't had enough vaccines isn't because we failed to order them in a timely manner, it's the fault of the manufacturers. Uh, that would be against EVERY…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs3 hours ago

Meth busts yield 882,000 pills and 5.6kg of meth in Songkhla
Protests3 hours ago

Coup anniversary marked by car mob with over 1000 vehicles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Government speeds rollout with 152.9 million vaccines this year

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Politics5 hours ago

Nida Poll: PM Prayut shouldn’t take over PPRP or form new party
Thailand7 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat prison sealed off as infections climb
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thailand7 hours ago

Lack of migrant workers forces government to appeal to Thais to fill vacant jobs
Thailand8 hours ago

Songkhla motorcycle showroom catches on fire, no injuries reported
Phuket8 hours ago

Covid-19 prison death yesterday the second this week in Phuket
Thailand9 hours ago

Unemployed Bangkok chef arrested after allegedly trying to sell rare butterflies to undercover agents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 1 Phuket Prison death, 1 Sandbox infection
Central Thailand10 hours ago

Bovine attack kills forest ranger in Khao Yai National Park
Thailand11 hours ago

Korat Police allegedly use police van for trip to beach
Thailand12 hours ago

Kalasin man allegedly robs convenience store and then a gold shop the next day before being arrested
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending