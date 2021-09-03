Friday Covid Update: 271 deaths and 14,653 new cases

271 coronavirus-related deaths and 14,653 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The infection rate has declined over the past week, but the daily fatality count remains high.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 18,262 recoveries from the coronavirus. There are now 159,800 people receiving treatment for Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward trend as the number of recoveries continue to exceed the number of new cases.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, which was first record on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 1,220,277 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new cases reported today, 256 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months. Infections at the jails and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

Other updates…

Domestic travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to visit Phuket starting on September 8, the Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew said, according to the Thai government news bureau.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the nightly curfew in the “dark red” provinces may be shortened, or even lifted, depending on the local Covid-19 situation, according to the government news bureau. A 9pm to 4am stay-at-home order is currently in place in the 29 “dark red” provinces, including Bangkok.

Click, HERE to learn more about online covid-19 insurance coverage.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on