Friday Covid Update: 2,290 new cases, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

10 seconds ago

 on 

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun / Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Government

2,290 new cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total infection count since the start of the pandemic last year to 189,828 and the death toll related to the virus to 1,402. Thailand now has 43,428 active Covid-19 cases.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with tight restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. 942 new cases were reported in Bangkok today. Of the surrounding provinces, Samut Prakan reported 173 new cases, Samut Sakhon reported 98 and Nonthaburi reported 102. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid report in English, says so-called “bubble and seal” methods are being used to contain the outbreak in high risk areas.

The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. Prison officials have been rolling out active testing to identify infections and contain the virus. Out of the new cases reported today, 294 were reported at correctional facilities.

Natapanu also noted that deaths involving those who were injected with the Covid-19 vaccine are being thoroughly investigated. He says most of the deaths were due to “severe, undesirable conditions” that are not related to the vaccine. Other cases are still under investigation, including the case of a 46 year old woman who died hours after she was injected with the vaccine. A doctor from a hospital run by the Thai air force said an autopsy shows that the woman heart problems and the results will be sent to a committee for further consideration. Natapanu says the cause of death is most likely not related to the vaccine.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending