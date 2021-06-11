Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths

2,290 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total number of cases since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of infections, to 160,965. The CCSA reported 27 more deaths related to Covid-19.

5,711 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward slope over the past week.

Out of the new cases, 294 were detected in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

More information on today’s Covid-19 situation will be reported following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

The last field hospital in Chiang Mai closed on Wednesday. Field hospitals were set up to treat Covid-19 patients, reducing overcrowding at public and private hospitals. The equipment at the field hospital will remain in the facility until the end of the month, just to be prepared in case there is another outbreak.

So far, 348 people in 11 provinces have tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first found in India. Out of those cases, 318 were reported in Bangkok, followed by 17 in Udon Thani. The mutated strain is said to be more infectious than the original virus.

The CCSA has permitted 5 agencies to procure additional Covid-19 vaccines to help accelerate Thailand’s mass immunisation programme. The agencies that can now procure vaccines are the Department of Disease Control, Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, National Vaccine Institute, Thai Red Cross Society and Chukabhorn Royal Academy.

Thailand’s House of Representatives voted this week to allow the government to borrow 500 billion baht to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand | PR Thai Government

