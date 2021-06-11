Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตหลักสี่ กรุงเทพมหานคร

2,290 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total number of cases since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of infections, to 160,965. The CCSA reported 27 more deaths related to Covid-19.

5,711 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward slope over the past week.

Out of the new cases, 294 were detected in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

More information on today’s Covid-19 situation will be reported following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

  • The last field hospital in Chiang Mai closed on Wednesday. Field hospitals were set up to treat Covid-19 patients, reducing overcrowding at public and private hospitals. The equipment at the field hospital will remain in the facility until the end of the month, just to be prepared in case there is another outbreak.
  • So far, 348 people in 11 provinces have tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first found in India. Out of those cases, 318 were reported in Bangkok, followed by 17 in Udon Thani. The mutated strain is said to be more infectious than the original virus.
  • The CCSA has permitted 5 agencies to procure additional Covid-19 vaccines to help accelerate Thailand’s mass immunisation programme. The agencies that can now procure vaccines are the Department of Disease Control, Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, National Vaccine Institute, Thai Red Cross Society and Chukabhorn Royal Academy.
  • Thailand’s House of Representatives voted this week to allow the government to borrow 500 billion baht to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand | PR Thai Government

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 seconds ago

Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths
Singapore12 mins ago

Singapore restrictions to be eased in stages as Covid-19 infections drop
Economy47 mins ago

Property market in tourism areas relying on vaccines for recovery

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai government signs contract for 20 million Pfizer doses
Education12 hours ago

CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
Myanmar13 hours ago

UN report: Myanmar could face mass starvation and death
Thailand14 hours ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly selling sex toys
Tourism14 hours ago

14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Thailand15 hours ago

Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

TAT officially announces vaccine website for foreigners
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Student dies from hazing gone wrong, travel bubble with S Korea | June 10
Business16 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thailand16 hours ago

Man warns public of online durian scam
Southeast Asia16 hours ago

Defrocked American priest on trial in East Timor for alleged child sex abuse
World17 hours ago

11 dead in Mumbai building collapse
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending