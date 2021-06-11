Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths
2,290 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total number of cases since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of infections, to 160,965. The CCSA reported 27 more deaths related to Covid-19.
5,711 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward slope over the past week.
Out of the new cases, 294 were detected in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.
More information on today’s Covid-19 situation will be reported following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Other updates…
- The last field hospital in Chiang Mai closed on Wednesday. Field hospitals were set up to treat Covid-19 patients, reducing overcrowding at public and private hospitals. The equipment at the field hospital will remain in the facility until the end of the month, just to be prepared in case there is another outbreak.
- So far, 348 people in 11 provinces have tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first found in India. Out of those cases, 318 were reported in Bangkok, followed by 17 in Udon Thani. The mutated strain is said to be more infectious than the original virus.
- The CCSA has permitted 5 agencies to procure additional Covid-19 vaccines to help accelerate Thailand’s mass immunisation programme. The agencies that can now procure vaccines are the Department of Disease Control, Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, National Vaccine Institute, Thai Red Cross Society and Chukabhorn Royal Academy.
- Thailand’s House of Representatives voted this week to allow the government to borrow 500 billion baht to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand | PR Thai Government
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths
Singapore restrictions to be eased in stages as Covid-19 infections drop
Property market in tourism areas relying on vaccines for recovery
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Thai government signs contract for 20 million Pfizer doses
CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
UN report: Myanmar could face mass starvation and death
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly selling sex toys
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
TAT officially announces vaccine website for foreigners
Thailand News Today | Student dies from hazing gone wrong, travel bubble with S Korea | June 10
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Man warns public of online durian scam
Defrocked American priest on trial in East Timor for alleged child sex abuse
11 dead in Mumbai building collapse
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
Epidemiologist says “zero Covid” countries risk isolation unless vaccination is ramped up
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business22 hours ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime4 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
- South2 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket officals quiet on foreigners being able to register for Covid vaccine