Friday Covid Update: 21,379 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

A high of 21,379 new Covid-19 cases and 191 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. There are now 212,926 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

A total of 714,684 Covid-19 cases have been reported by the CCSA since the start of the pandemic last year. The latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 685,821 of those infections.

In Thailand, 5,854 people infected with Covid-19 have died, with 5,760 of those deaths reported in the latest wave.

In Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave, 4,700 new Covid-19 cases were reported today. In provinces surrounding the capital, 1,355 new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon, 1,336 in Samut Prakan, 716 in Nonthaburi, 552 in Pathum Thani, and 476 in Nakhon Pathom.

Chon Buri reported 1,325 new cases today. The daily case count in the coastal province has been over 1,000 for the past several days. Due to the high infection rate, the “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme is likely to be postponed. Neighbouring Chachoengsao reported 527 new cases and Rayong reported 339.

Out of the new cases today, 484 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

Friday Covid Update: 21,379 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Friday Covid Update: 21,379 new cases; provincial totals
