Group of teenagers arrested, police seize knives and explosives

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via Daily News

A group of around a dozen teenagers were arrested for possession of knives and explosives. The Mathayam level, or high school, students were approached by police as they were allegedly waiting to confront students from another school. The students, ages 15 to 18, were seen off Sukhumvit Road in Samut Prakan’s Pak Nam subdistrict, just southeast of Bangkok.

Police searched the students and found several large knives as well as so-called “ping pong bombs.” The small bombs are often handmade and sometimes filled with gunpowder or nails. The students were arrested and taken to the Mueang Samut Prakan police station.

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English.

