Friday Covid Update: 15,242 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

23 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,387 with 689 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 15,242 new Covid-19 cases and 8,955 recoveries. There are now 111,393 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 135 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,561,115 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 337,680 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 119,011,647 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 46,102 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 40,847 received their second dose, and 427,278 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 785
Bangkok – 3,019
Samut Prakan – 979
Ubon Ratchathani – 199
Phuket – 412
Khon Kaen – 291
Chiang Mai – 261
Nonthaburi – 615
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 297
Rayong – 194

Udon Thani – 155
Buriram – 278
Surat Thani – 146
Maha Sarakham – 266
Nakhon Ratchasima – 258
Pathum Thani – 302
Samut Sakhon – 347
Songkla – 125
Pattalung – 129
Chachoengsao – 200

Sisaket – 137
Kalasin – 101
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 137
Roi Et – 227
Surin – 262
Nakhon Sawan – 138
Prachin Buri – 144
Nakhon Pathom – 318
Lampang – 24
Pitsanuloak – 152

Saraburi – 143
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 137
Trang – 45
Phang Nga – 92
Chaiyaphum – 201
Tak – 97
Lop Buri – 131
Petchabun – 170
Krabi – 78
Kanchanaburi – 132

Ratchaburi – 314
Chanthaburi – 159
Sakon Nakhon – 145
Nong Kai – 104
Trat – 38
Yasothon – 50
Nan – 80
Srakaew – 87
Chumporn – 108
Payao – 47

Nakhon Panom – 32
Mukdaharn – 69
Chiang Rai – 54
Phetchburi – 231
Pattani – 26
Suphan Buri – 191
Kamphaeng Phet – 99
Nakhon Nayok – 89
Satun – 36
Bueng Karn – 44

Amnat Charoen – 69
Yala – 31
Uthai Thani – 75
Mae Hong Son – 7
Loei – 81
Nong Bua Lumphu – 81
Chainat – 80
Pichit – 34
Phrae – 75
Uttaradit – 64

Sukhothai – 55
Narathiwas – 27
Samut Songkhram – 40
Ranong – 27
Lamphun – 5
Ang Thong – 36
Singburi – 11

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand.

