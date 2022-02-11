Friday Covid Update: 15,242 new cases; provincial totals

23 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,387 with 689 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 15,242 new Covid-19 cases and 8,955 recoveries. There are now 111,393 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 135 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,561,115 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 337,680 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 119,011,647 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 46,102 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 40,847 received their second dose, and 427,278 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 785

Bangkok – 3,019

Samut Prakan – 979

Ubon Ratchathani – 199

Phuket – 412

Khon Kaen – 291

Chiang Mai – 261

Nonthaburi – 615

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 297

Rayong – 194

Udon Thani – 155

Buriram – 278

Surat Thani – 146

Maha Sarakham – 266

Nakhon Ratchasima – 258

Pathum Thani – 302

Samut Sakhon – 347

Songkla – 125

Pattalung – 129

Chachoengsao – 200

Sisaket – 137

Kalasin – 101

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 137

Roi Et – 227

Surin – 262

Nakhon Sawan – 138

Prachin Buri – 144

Nakhon Pathom – 318

Lampang – 24

Pitsanuloak – 152

Saraburi – 143

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 137

Trang – 45

Phang Nga – 92

Chaiyaphum – 201

Tak – 97

Lop Buri – 131

Petchabun – 170

Krabi – 78

Kanchanaburi – 132

Ratchaburi – 314

Chanthaburi – 159

Sakon Nakhon – 145

Nong Kai – 104

Trat – 38

Yasothon – 50

Nan – 80

Srakaew – 87

Chumporn – 108

Payao – 47

Nakhon Panom – 32

Mukdaharn – 69

Chiang Rai – 54

Phetchburi – 231

Pattani – 26

Suphan Buri – 191

Kamphaeng Phet – 99

Nakhon Nayok – 89

Satun – 36

Bueng Karn – 44

Amnat Charoen – 69

Yala – 31

Uthai Thani – 75

Mae Hong Son – 7

Loei – 81

Nong Bua Lumphu – 81

Chainat – 80

Pichit – 34

Phrae – 75

Uttaradit – 64

Sukhothai – 55

Narathiwas – 27

Samut Songkhram – 40

Ranong – 27

Lamphun – 5

Ang Thong – 36

Singburi – 11