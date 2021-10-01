Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases; provincial totals

123 new Covid-related deaths were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 16,850 with 16,756 of the fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 11,754 new Covid-19 cases and 12,473 recoveries. There are now 115,233 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the Thai government has reported a total of 1,615,229 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,586,366 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

