Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

123 new Covid-related deaths were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 16,850 with 16,756 of the fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 11,754 new Covid-19 cases and 12,473 recoveries. There are now 115,233 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the Thai government has reported a total of 1,615,229 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,586,366 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

image

Recent comments:
image
Soidog
2021-10-01 14:51
21 minutes ago, stuhan said: The numbers seem to be going up again.😬 And down, and up, and down, and up 😂😂. I think it just shows that their testing is focused only on areas of concern. They move in…
image
Jason
2021-10-01 14:51
Testing numbers???? Vaccination numbers????? Percentage of people in each province who have received first dose, second dose???
image
Bob20
2021-10-01 14:57
4 minutes ago, Jason said: Testing numbers???? Vaccination numbers????? Percentage of people in each province who have received first dose, second dose??? Don't spoil the mood 🤣🤣🤣 it'll only last for a few minutes....
image
poohy
2021-10-01 15:01
32 minutes ago, stuhan said: The numbers seem to be going up again.😬 Guy from T.A.T was seconded in today, he been sacked , normal service from tomorrow
image
Bob20
2021-10-01 15:04
Don't know if I am allowed to promote another post I created, but would suggest that this is a good read: https://thethaiger.com/talk/topic/6025-transparency-essential-for-reopening/
Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Welcome back to Thailand!

image
