Food delivery companies and customers receive new Covid health measures to abide by

- All food delivery employees and food vendors must closely monitor the situation and study more information about Covid-19 disease prevention. They should be provided with the information or public relations on safe food delivery when delivering food to customers, including social distancing of at least 1 metre away from a customer, and refrain from placing food on the floor.
- All restaurants using delivery services must be clean and hygienic. All food must be freshly cooked. Meat dishes must be cooked at at least 70 degrees Celsius for more than 5 minutes. Undercooked meat dishes are not recommended.
- Food delivery personnel must be registered with their companies and must wear a sanitary or fabric face mask while on duty at work. They must wash their hands frequently with soap or alcohol hand sanitiser before entering a restaurant and before and after the delivery. They should wait outside for food and keep their distance from restaurant employees. They must wash their hands after using the restroom and after touching money. They must monitor themselves for virus symptoms at all times. If there is any risk, they must stop working and seek medical treatment immediately.
- Consumers should prepare food containers and wear a sanitary or fabric face mask when picking up food. They must stand at least 1 meter away from a delivery man as well as washing their hands with soap or an alcohol hand sanitizer after the delivery. It is also recommended to pay for the service by an electronic method or prepare the exact amount of cash to avoid touching and trading money.
