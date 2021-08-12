Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Sandbox Express Bus from Phuket to Bangkok will end August 16. (via BangkokAttractions)

On the back of the news that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has approved airlines to schedule charter flights in and out of Phuket, officials announced that the Sandbox Express Bus set up last week to transport Phuket Sandbox travellers to their exit flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will be discontinued after August 16.

The bus was set up after domestic flights in and out of dark red zones were grounded by government Covid-19 safety orders and some Sandboxers were stuck trying to get to their departing flights from Bangkok’s main airport. It has been running 3 days a week, leaving Phuket early every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The bus departs Central Festival Phuket at 5 am with a second pick-up point at the PPT petrol station in Thalang a half-hour later at 5:30 am. After a full day’s drive, the bus then arrives at Suvarnabhumi at around 9 pm that evening.

The SHA Plus Manager in a passenger’s hotel can book the bus ticket for their guests but will need their email, phone number, destination province (or BKK airport), flight details, and passport copy with immigration stamp and document number. The bookings are open from 8:30 am to 4 pm and must be made by noon the day before travel.

The regular bus service will end on August 16, but those needed to get to Bangkok will be able to follow a similar procedure to book special certified vehicles to transport Sandboxers. The SHA Managers will be able to help coordinate these rides with the same required documentation.

There is a Google Form to request a seat in one of these cars that travellers can fill out online and if the date desired isn’t listed, travellers can choose the “Other” option to be contacted directly by a Sandbox Express coordinator. Further details and questions can be addressed to Ms May at 093-5800889 or Khun Panya at 086-4927882​.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Craig
2021-08-12 18:41
No more “highway to hell”.
image
MrStretch
2021-08-12 18:48
So, it appears Thai Smile will offer "charter" flights from HKT to BKK, beginning Aug 16th...for 4,330 baht! Granted, it allows for 20kg of luggage, but normal flights (without extras) run from 1,190-2,615.
image
King Cotton
2021-08-12 19:00
10 minutes ago, MrStretch said: So, it appears Thai Smile will offer "charter" flights from HKT to BKK, beginning Aug 16th...for 4,330 baht! Granted, it allows for 20kg of luggage, but normal flights (without extras) run from 1,190-2,615. Yes @MrStretch,…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-08-12 20:00
No more Magic Bus.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)48 mins ago

GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Tourism4 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Sponsored1 day ago

How to enter Thailand during Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12
Best of5 hours ago

Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Tourism5 hours ago

Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
Thailand6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals
Thailand6 hours ago

Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid
Thailand7 hours ago

Possible charges for parents of vandals may be coming, police silent on use of rubber bullets/tear gas
Best of7 hours ago

Koh Samui’s 5 most affordable hotels
Thailand8 hours ago

Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Thailand8 hours ago

Bangkok mother and son arrested for fraud
Thailand9 hours ago

Ayutthaya ambulance driver tests positive for Covid…again
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending