Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16

On the back of the news that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has approved airlines to schedule charter flights in and out of Phuket, officials announced that the Sandbox Express Bus set up last week to transport Phuket Sandbox travellers to their exit flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will be discontinued after August 16.

The bus was set up after domestic flights in and out of dark red zones were grounded by government Covid-19 safety orders and some Sandboxers were stuck trying to get to their departing flights from Bangkok’s main airport. It has been running 3 days a week, leaving Phuket early every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The bus departs Central Festival Phuket at 5 am with a second pick-up point at the PPT petrol station in Thalang a half-hour later at 5:30 am. After a full day’s drive, the bus then arrives at Suvarnabhumi at around 9 pm that evening.

The SHA Plus Manager in a passenger’s hotel can book the bus ticket for their guests but will need their email, phone number, destination province (or BKK airport), flight details, and passport copy with immigration stamp and document number. The bookings are open from 8:30 am to 4 pm and must be made by noon the day before travel.

The regular bus service will end on August 16, but those needed to get to Bangkok will be able to follow a similar procedure to book special certified vehicles to transport Sandboxers. The SHA Managers will be able to help coordinate these rides with the same required documentation.

There is a Google Form to request a seat in one of these cars that travellers can fill out online and if the date desired isn’t listed, travellers can choose the “Other” option to be contacted directly by a Sandbox Express coordinator. Further details and questions can be addressed to Ms May at 093-5800889 or Khun Panya at 086-4927882​.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

