Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
Weeks ago experts predicted that the Delta variant would become the predominant strain of Covid-19 in Thailand by early August. Now, as foreseen, a new study shows that 78.2% of all new Covid-19 infections throughout the country are of the Delta variant.
The Medical Sciences Department’s Director-General revealed the results of a test the department had been running in their networks of labs in which they tested a random sampling of Covid-19 infections from around the country during the last week of July. The experiment tested 2,547 different samples and found that 1,993 of them were of the Delta variant of Covid-19, a full 78.2%.
Almost all the remaining cases were of the Alpha variant, with about 21.2%, 538 people, being confirmed as such and 0.6% of people identified as the Beta variant, just 16 people. The Delta variant has been found now in 74 of the 77 provinces in Thailand, having spread to all corners of the country. The troubling new Lambda variant first identified in Peru and now spreading through South America and thought to be much more vaccine-resistant than other strains has fortunately yet to be found in Thailand.
The Delta strain was more prevalent in Bangkok which was expected as it was where the strain first began spreading, but the figures for the rest of the country are alarmingly high. 86.2% of all 1,229 Covid-19 infections in Bangkok were of the Delta variant. The remaining 13.8% were the Alpha strain.
In the rest of the country though, the percentage of Delta variant infections has steadily climbed and now 70.9% of all 1,318 Covid-19 samples tested were of that strain. 1.2% were Beta variant infections and 27.9% were Alpha variant.
The Delta variant first hit Thailand in mid-May and spread quickly throughout the country. The first known case inside Thailand was in a Thai woman and her 4 year old son who flew into the country from Pakistan.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
Controversial food delivery only rule faces criticism
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thai Airways selling 10 properties to raise capital
The 5 Best Cafes in Koh Samui
Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on ‘mass gatherings’ | August 4
Vaccine updates for expats; hospital extends hours to accelerate vaccinations
8 things to do correctly in Thailand
Thailand’s 5 most absolutely luxurious hotels
Myanmar envoy updated to Brunei’s 2nd Foreign Affairs Minister
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals
Visa Exemption Rule – 56 countries to enter Thailand without a visa
Third phase testing successful for Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine
Phuket police arrest 2 men and seize more than 160,000 methamphetamine pills
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
- Bangkok2 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Recent comments: