“Doctor loses”: Mor Chana Covid-19 application to be discontinued from June 1

Thailand’s once-mandatory Covid-19 tracking application “Mor Chana”, or Doctor Wins, will be discontinued from June 1. Mor Chana was once commonly used to track coronavirus cases and notify people if they had been exposed to Covid-19.

Mor Chana, which was launched on April 29 2020, used GPS and Bluetooth to track the movement of users, who were expected to use the application to scan a barcode to “check in” to venues during the height of the pandemic.

In January 2021, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said anyone who contracted Covid-19 without having previously downloaded and used the app would be subject to up to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to ฿40,000. The threat was criticised as unfair on people without smartphones.

However, over time, use of the Mor Chana fell out of use and many venues no longer expected attendees to “check in” using the app.

Yesterday, Mor Chana made an announcement via Facebook that the application will be discontinued from June 1. Mor Chana didn’t provide reasoning, but the move is thought to have something to do with Thailand moving towards declaring Covid-19 as an endemic disease. The Thailand Pass is also expected to be discontinued from June 1.

“The application service will be terminated from June 1 onward. We’d like to thank everyone who helped control the Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand.”

SOURCE: MorChana

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    palooka
    2022-05-10 19:08
    No need for caution Pnut has it under control, so no more CPR tests required is next on the list. After that lets make covid a myth.
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-10 19:26
    17 minutes ago, palooka said: No need for caution Pnut has it under control, so no more CPR tests required is next on the list. After that lets make covid a myth. No more tests will happen by the year…
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-10 19:30
    Does anyone have any information about Mor Phrom and vaccine passports? That seems to stay or... ?
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-05-10 19:47
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: In January 2021, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said anyone who contracted Covid-19 without having previously downloaded and used the app would be subject to up to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to…
    image
    Faz
    2022-05-10 23:15
    4 hours ago, palooka said: No need for caution Pnut has it under control, so no more CPR tests required is next on the list. Pre-departure and on arrival PCR testing was dropped on May 1st for those fully vaccinated.
    Avatar

    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

