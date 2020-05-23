Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés | The Thaiger

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration aka City Hall plans a “sentinel surveillance approach” to aggressively test for Covid-19 in high-risk areas, and has issued new rules for pet cafés to ensure the safety of guests, animals and staff. Bangkok’s governor made the announcement yesterday.

“BMA will perform saliva tests in high-risk areas on at least 400 people per day until the end of June. The Ministry of Public Health has provided us with 15,000 test kits for this program. Under the sentinel surveillance approach, staff from BMA health offices will also randomly inspect business venues and provide suggestions in case they do not comply with proper health standards.”

The governor says the BMA board meeting will issue additional regulations for pet cafés in the greater Bangkok area to maintain sanitation standards and ensure the safety of customers, pets and staff from Covid-19 and other germs.

“Pet cafés must distinctively separate the dining area and petting area, whereas handwashing stations must be installed before entering the petting area. Customers must take off their shoes, wear a face mask or face shield as well as a gown at all times while they pet the animals. Establishments must close for cleaning and ventilation every 2 hours.”

The governor stressed that social distancing measures must also be maintained in pet cafés, and customers are advised to lower their voices in the petting area to limit the generation of saliva droplets.

“Sick animals must be immediately separated from the others. All animals should be properly cleaned or bathed with proper cleaning products at least once a day. Feeding of animals by customers is prohibited.”

