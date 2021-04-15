Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
Denmark has announced that it is abandoning the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first European country to do so, amid concerns about very rare but serious blood clots. The rollout of the vaccine has run into problems in several countries, with its use either temporarily suspended or restricted to older age groups.
When concerns first arose over the vaccine’s rare side-effects, Denmark was the first country in Europe to suspend its use. In Thailand, use of the vaccine was suspended last month, before officials judged it safe to proceed, with Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul going on to confirm it would become the Kingdom’s primary Covid-19 vaccine.
Both the European drugs regulator and the World Health Organisation are standing by the jab, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. However, health officials in Denmark have now decided to ditch it for good.
“Denmark’s vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
Denmark has reported 2 cases of thrombosis (blood clotting) linked to administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of which proved fatal. The blood clot incidents arose after 140,000 people had received the jab. The Bangkok Post reports that 8% of Denmark’s 5.8 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated and 17% have received their first dose.
The country plans to continue its rollout using the Modern and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Officials say they are confident that the availability of other jabs, coupled with the fact that Covid-19 is relatively under control in Denmark, means the country’s mass inoculation can continue without issue.
Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has released a statement acknowledging the decision taken by Danish health authorities.
“We recognise and respect the decision taken by the Danish Health Authority. Implementation and rollout of the vaccine programme is a matter for each country to decide, based on local conditions. We will continue to collaborate with the regulators and local authorities to provide all available data to inform their decisions.”
SOURCE: Euro News | Bangkok Post
People and businesses to face legal action for spreading Covid virus
Health officials say those people and entertainment businesses who helped spur a third wave of Covid-19 in Thailand may face legal action against them. A 26 year old woman, who allegedly boarded a plane on April 11 in Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport after testing positive for the virus, has been pointed out by Chraspong Sukree, the chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s public health office. He says health officials are working with authorities in Bangkok to press charges against her. She was travelling to Nakhon Si Thammarat and caused havoc at the airports, making passengers nervous. Charaspong says she will be charged with withholding information.
“Authorities will determine where the offences were committed and the patient will be summonsed to answer charges there.”
As for other charges, he says she did not violate any other laws as she notified authorities when she landed. But he says the private laboratory who tested her would be held responsible for failing to notify the Department of Communicable Disease Control or the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to initiate the quarantine process. Based on the patient’s timeline, she took the Covid-19 test at a private clinic on April 9 and was informed of the positive result on April 10. Then, she took an evening flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat the next day.
3 entertainment venues in Phuket are also said to be facing legal action after seeing Covid infections linked to the recent spread. A Chiang Mai hotel is also in legal trouble for allegedly failing to follow disease control measures. The hotel is being accused of failing to collect information from a traveler who had arrived from a high-risk area. The guest checked in on April 11, a day after she took a Covid test in Bangkok. On April 12, she received positive test results.
Yesterday’s number of Covid infections amounted to 1,335 people with 36 listed as in serious condition. 1,326 of those new infections are local, not imported, and are mostly from Bangkok.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Individuals and businesses who spread Covid-19 to be prosecuted
Officials have vowed to take legal action against reckless individuals and irresponsible business owners who spread Covid-19. A number of businesses in Bangkok and Phuket are accused of violating the emergency decree and disease prevention measures by hosting large-scale parties that sparked a rise in infections that has now spread across the country.
Meanwhile, the public health chief in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat says officials are working with Bangkok authorities to prosecute a 26 year old woman who boarded a flight while knowing she was infected. Charaspong Sukree says the woman took a Covid-19 test at a private clinic on April 9 and was told she was positive on April 10. On April 11, she took a flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Charaspong says that on landing, the woman informed the authorities of her positive diagnosis. However, he says she will be charged with withholding information prior to boarding her flight. He says a private laboratory will also be charged with failing to inform the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, as well as disease prevention officials, so that the quarantine process could be initiated.
“Authorities will determine where the offences were committed and the patient will be summonsed to answer charges there.”
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that 3 entertainment venues on the southern island of Phuket will also be prosecuted, after they held mass parties attended by thousands over the weekend of April 2 – 4. The events are widely blamed for sparking a resurgence of the virus on the island, just as it was preparing to re-open to vaccinated tourists from July. The island’s deputy police chief is chairing a new committee set up to ensure the businesses – Illuzion and Shelter in Patong and Café del Mar in Kamala – are all held to account.
Authorities in Chiang Mai have also pressed charges against a hotel in the San Kamphaeng district, for failing to collection information when checking in a guest who had travelled from a high-risk area. It’s understood the guest took a Covid-19 test on April 10, before travelling to Chiang Mai on April 11 and checking in at the hotel. The following day, she was notified of her positive test result.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand provinces currently imposing travel restrictions
Here’s a list of Thai provinces current imposing restrictions on entry, by road or air, as you travel at this time. Today is the last day of the Songkran holiday, so there will be a return home for many people although it’s expected that many have also taken the Friday off to merge the Songkran break with the weekend. So there will be a big movement of people on Sunday.
The government is meeting today to examine additional restrictions and possible partial lockdowns, especially in Bangkok and the immediate surrounding provinces.
Some provinces are insisting on negative Covid tests, others are providing an option for voluntary 14 day quarantine (which is not very practical if people are returning home for 2-3 days). The restrictions vary in most of the provinces. Do your homework as the situation is extremely fluid at the moment.
Both the island (province) of Phuket and Pattaya (Chon Buri) are notably absent in this list.
NORTH
Chiang Mai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Nan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Tak
Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Bung Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Khon Kaen
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Sakon Nakhon
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
CENTRAL AND EAST
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Nakhon Sawan
Sa Kaeo
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Uthai Thani
SOUTH
Chumphon
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phangnga
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Trang
