Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Coronavirus Vaccines

Virologist advises delaying dose 4 pending info on new variants, arrival of new vaccines

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Thailand’s top virology expert, Dr Yong Poovorawan, says people should delay getting a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine until absolutely necessary. Yong advises holding off, pending further research into emerging variants and the development of second-generation vaccines.

According to a Bangkok Post report, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has told relevant agencies to prepare for the administration of a fourth vaccine dose from next year. Vaccine manufacturers are expected to employ new technologies for second-generation vaccines to combat Covid-19 mutations.

Until then, Yong says there’s no need to rush into administering a fourth dose. Instead, officials should focus on getting as many people as possible inoculated with 2 doses and offering booster doses to those who’ve received 2 doses. He recommends a booster of either AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine to deliver enough protection.

Yong adds that research is now being conducted into vaccine efficacy and when immunity begins to wane in the vaccinated population. He says immunity will be boosted by the third and fourth doses being administered further apart. The virologist recommends that the second booster, or dose 4, should be given at least 6 months after the first (dose 3).

In related news, the Bangkok Post reports that the government has confirmed its plan for the administration of booster doses. People who’ve received 2 doses of AstraZeneca should wait between 3 and 6 months before receiving a booster of an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

People who’ve been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna can receive a booster of the same vaccine 6 months after receiving their second dose. Those who’ve received Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first dose, followed by AstraZeneca as their second, can receive a booster dose of either AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-12-15 10:56
The whole problem is that half the doses administered so far have been Sinovac or Sinopharm - mainly Sinovac. 51 million out of just under 100 million. Some have been a double dose, some a single dose followed by a…
image
AMc
2021-12-15 11:01
Waaayyy ahead of ya', Yong. I've already delayed 1, 2, and 3. Delaying 4 will be a breeze. Besides, it's important in any critical drug trials to maintain a control group. In this case the control group is the non-vaccinated,…
image
Pompies
2021-12-15 12:43
So the silver haired silver tongued one has spoken! It would be better if his great wisdom was applied to ensuring that the government did not use near worthless vaccines in the first place, but no he actually supported this…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Eastern Thailand4 mins ago

Pfizer booster shots on offer in Rayong, 1,000 per day for 3 days
Thailand60 mins ago

Red Cross Fair being held online again this year due to Covid-19
Thailand1 hour ago

Japan donates used diesel trains, Thais criticise acquisition over transport costs
Sponsored2 hours ago

Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Bangkok2 hours ago

Thailand set to host five alcohol-free New Year’s celebration events
Singapore2 hours ago

Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai Crypto curtailed & Fake vax certificates | Thailand Top Stories
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Krabi2 hours ago

Maya Bay re-opening to go ahead with strict conditions attached
Phuket3 hours ago

Fisherman’s body found by Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Virologist advises delaying dose 4 pending info on new variants, arrival of new vaccines
Coronavirus World3 hours ago

Pfizer Covid-19 pill nearly 90% effective at preventing hospitalisation, death
Thailand4 hours ago

Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Health officials warn of potential Omicron surge after New Year holiday
The controversy around Balkan hydroelectricity
World9 hours ago

The controversy around Balkan hydroelectricity
COVID-19: South Africa develops own coronavirus vaccine
World11 hours ago

COVID-19: South Africa develops own coronavirus vaccine
The 77 Percent — The retirement age impasse
World13 hours ago

The 77 Percent — The retirement age impasse
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending