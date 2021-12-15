Coronavirus Vaccines
Virologist advises delaying dose 4 pending info on new variants, arrival of new vaccines
Thailand’s top virology expert, Dr Yong Poovorawan, says people should delay getting a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine until absolutely necessary. Yong advises holding off, pending further research into emerging variants and the development of second-generation vaccines.
According to a Bangkok Post report, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has told relevant agencies to prepare for the administration of a fourth vaccine dose from next year. Vaccine manufacturers are expected to employ new technologies for second-generation vaccines to combat Covid-19 mutations.
Until then, Yong says there’s no need to rush into administering a fourth dose. Instead, officials should focus on getting as many people as possible inoculated with 2 doses and offering booster doses to those who’ve received 2 doses. He recommends a booster of either AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine to deliver enough protection.
Yong adds that research is now being conducted into vaccine efficacy and when immunity begins to wane in the vaccinated population. He says immunity will be boosted by the third and fourth doses being administered further apart. The virologist recommends that the second booster, or dose 4, should be given at least 6 months after the first (dose 3).
In related news, the Bangkok Post reports that the government has confirmed its plan for the administration of booster doses. People who’ve received 2 doses of AstraZeneca should wait between 3 and 6 months before receiving a booster of an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna.
People who’ve been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna can receive a booster of the same vaccine 6 months after receiving their second dose. Those who’ve received Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first dose, followed by AstraZeneca as their second, can receive a booster dose of either AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Recent comments: