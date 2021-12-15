Connect with us
"The Game Changer" (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Phuket

Fisherman’s body found by Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Rescue teams and the Royal Thai Navy found the body of a 60 year old fisherman by Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket who had drowned after a fishing boat capsized over the weekend. The boat sank at around 8pm on Saturday. The captain and another fisherman were able to swim to safety after hours in the water and got to the coast at around midnight. The other fisherman didn’t make it and his body was found the next day.

The surviving fisherman reportedly told authorities he thought his companion would survive and didn’t inform any authorities until finding out that he had disappeared. Reports say there were no traces of attack and officers suspect the death was an accident, but the investigation is still open.

 

