Coronavirus Vaccines

Thai start up’s “Subunit” vaccine almost ready for production/use in mid 2022

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Baiya Phytopharm Co., Ltd.﻿/Facebook

The government has announced that a new Covid vaccine may be ready for “production” as early as a couple of weeks. The new vaccine, the “Subunit vaccine” comes from plant protein and uses the same technology as Novavax.

Novavax, as reported back in March has previously been shown to be 100% effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalisation or death from the virus… Says the US firm in charge of it.

Ratchada Thanadirek, a Deputy government spokesperson, says the vaccine has been developed by a Thai startup, Baiya Phytopharm Co Ltd. The Subunit vaccine provides 1 or more antigens to the immune system, minus the introduction of pathogen particles, whole or un-whole.

Baiya plans to submit the proper documentation to FDA to get an inspection of their factory. Following that, if the factory inspection goes well, they hope to begin vaccine production over the next few weeks. Human testing for the Subunit vaccine would begin in September 2021. September, the same month that it’s predicted, worst-case scenario, that the infections could nearly triple from the last several days’ rate to over 30,000.

The company’s research team is seeking about 100 human volunteers for August. They must be in good health and between the ages of 18 to 55 and 65 to 75.

After the human trials, the vaccine is anticipated to be produced for use … in the middle of 2022. The Subunit vaccine will require 2 vaccinations, with 3 weeks in between inoculations. The vaccine will sell for “around” 300 to 500 baht a dose, it’s expected.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 



Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

