Tuesday Covid Update: 11,305 new cases and 80 deaths

11,305 new cases and 80 deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 397,612 infections.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 595 were detected in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

With the emergence of the Delta variant, a CCSA spokesperson says that at worst-case scenario, the daily infection count could reach 20,000 or even 30,000 cases.

Other updates…

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also announced that domestic flights out of Bangkok and other “dark red” provinces will be suspended starting on Wednesday, with the exception of emergency landings, flights for medical service, and flights in connection with the “Phuket Sandbox” or “Samui Plus” reopening schemes.

Starting today, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya are now classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control, joining Bangkok and surrounding provinces as well as the 4 provinces in Thailand’s Deep South near the Malaysian border. Tight restrictions including curfews, work from home requests and business closures are in place to curb the spread of the virus.

