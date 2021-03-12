Novavax says vaccine 100% effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalisation | The Thaiger

World
Novavax says vaccine 100% effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalisation
The US firm Novavax says trials on its Covid-19 vaccine have shown it to be 100% effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalisation or death from the virus. However, the efficacy rate fell sharply against mild to moderate cases of the South African variant.
The Bangkok Post reports that one phase 3 trial took place in the UK and included 15,000 volunteers aged between 18 and 84. 27% of participants were over the age of 65. Efficacy in that trial was shown to be 96.4% against mild, moderate, and severe illness, when tested on the original strain of the virus. In the case of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, more commonly called the UK variant, that rate fell to 89.7.
A small trial involving 2,600 volunteers in South Africa showed the Novavax jab to be 48.6% effective, but that rose to 55.4% in HIV-negative participants. However, in both trials, the vaccine was shown to be 100% effective at preventing severe illness.
The jab works by introducing synthetic versions of the virus proteins into the body, provoking an immune response. In this manner, it differs from the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer, all of which prompt human cells to create the key protein of the virus. Novavax says it hopes to file for approval in the UK during the second quarter of the year and will do the same in the US shortly after.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Lumpini boxing stadium re-opens tomorrow for online and TV spectators only
Lumpini boxing stadium in Bangkok is set to re-open tomorrow for its first fight in 12 months, but fans will be unable to see it in person. The stadium, which is owned by the Thai Army, will broadcast the event online and to television audiences as restrictions on mass gatherings continue. Tickets will not go on sale to the public and only authorised individuals will be given access to the stadium. Matches will take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and can be viewed on terrestrial television or online.
The 65 year old stadium has been closed since March 2020, when it was linked to a cluster of Covid-19 cases. The infections were reported after officials went ahead with a boxing match 2 days after the government had issued strict instructions for such venues to close as Covid-19 restrictions came into force. Following the revelation, army chief Apirat Kongsompong ordered the transfer of all involved.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the stadium has undergone a major renovation while closed, including a management restructure. The board has approved the revamp to make the stadium a centre for military sports promotion.
The stadium is one of the military’s welfare projects, serving as a training ground for Thai boxing and hosting both domestic and international fights. The refurbishment now includes a boxing school, as well as a facility to train coaches and referees, who will be formally certified after passing their training programmes.
It’s understood the army has also revamped a number of other sporting facilities, including 33 golf courses, most of which are reserved for military personnel and their families. Officials are also considering turning a horse racing course in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima into a public park.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UK insists AstraZeneca vaccine is safe as some European nations suspend use
The British government says the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine developed in conjunction with Oxford University is safe and effective. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was responding to news that a number of European countries have suspended use of the jab after some patients developed blood clots.
“We’ve been clear that it’s both safe and effective, and when people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence. And in fact, you’re starting to see the results of the vaccine programme in terms of the (lower) number of cases we’re seeing across the country, the number of deaths, number of hospitalisations.”
The UK has been carrying out a mass vaccination programme since December, primarily using vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer BioNTech. However, health officials in Denmark have announced that they are suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab due to some patients developing blood clots after receiving the vaccine. They point out however, that there is currently no evidence of a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.
Denmark is not alone with its concerns, as Austria has announced it is suspending the use of a specific batch of AstraZeneca vaccines following the death of a 49 year old nurse who developed “severe blood coagulation problems” after being vaccinated. Health officials in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Luxemburg have also confirmed they are suspending use of the same batch.
It’s understood the batch in question contained 1 million doses and was distributed across 17 European countries. The UK is not believed to be among them. Denmark is the only country to have suspended use of all its AstraZeneca vaccines as opposed to this particular batch.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The end is in sight: CCSA hints at October for lifting restrictions, re-opening Thailand
The Thai government’s Covid-19 task force says that, provided people continue to cooperate with efforts to keep the virus suppressed, the country will re-open fully by October and all restrictions will be lifted. The announcement brings a ray of hope to many, not least everyone in the tourism sector.
Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration acknowledges that people are anxious to get back to normal, singling out the central province of Samut Sakhon for praise. The province was the epicentre of the Covid-19 resurgence late last year and Apisamai has thanked local officials for their cooperation in bringing the situation under control.
According to a Bangkok Post report, officials are considering changing the status of Samut Sakhon from a “maximum control area” to an “area on high alert”. 70,000 vaccine doses are due to arrive in the province in 3 weeks’ time and Apisamai says there have been no serious side-effects reported in those already vaccinated.
The implementation of a “bubble and seal” initiative is complete, with factories that accommodate workers on site now “sealed”, which means employees cannot leave the grounds. Workers at factories that don’t provide accommodation on site will need to “bubble” – in other words, their movements are limited and monitored, with food delivered to their accommodation to avoid them having to travel anywhere.
Apisamai says that to date, 112,595 workers and other members of the local community in Samut Sakhon have been tested for Covid-19. Of those, 975 tested positive. She says ongoing cooperation from the private sector and members of the public are 2 of the criteria being considered when deciding when all restrictions might be lifted, and the country allowed to reopen fully.
Her colleague Taweesilp Visanuyothin says the matter will be discussed further at a CCSA meeting on March 19 and more information will be made available at that stage.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
