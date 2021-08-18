Connect with us

Crime

Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Screenshot from You Tube/PPTV Online

A Bangkok woman who stole 253 million baht from her elderly sick mother has been jailed for 12 years. The Bangkok Post reports that 55 year old Mawadi Siwirat stole the money from her 84 year old mother, named as Huay Siwirat, while she was receiving hospital treatment for a heart condition. Mawadi pled guilty and was found guilty on 6 counts of theft. According to the report, the court did not suspend the sentence due to the severity of the crime.

The theft came to light when a lawyer for Huay petitioned the Anti-Money Laundering Office to look into financial transactions made on his client account. Ananchai Chaiyadet made the request, along with Huay’s grand-daughter, Mintra Siwirat, in February of last year. The Bangkok Post reports that 6 other suspects were accused of money laundering, theft, and embezzlement on the same petition.

According to the petition, Huay’s bank had refused to disclose any details about the suspicious transactions. Ananchai says Huay would normally sign for any withdrawals but in the case of the suspicious transactions, her fingerprints were used instead.

A police investigation revealed that Mawadi was behind the transactions, with the involvement of a number of bank employees. However, according to police, all the money was taken by Mawadi.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime41 seconds ago

Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
Coronavirus Vaccines34 mins ago

Government says Sinovac works, despite claims of lower efficacy against variants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)40 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Cabinet approves 9.3 billion baht for procurement of Pfizer doses
Best of13 hours ago

Awesome places to visit in Northern Thailand
Thailand15 hours ago

Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
Guides17 hours ago

Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
World17 hours ago

Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Best of17 hours ago

Fun activities to do in Koh Lanta, Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Best of19 hours ago

Top 5 things to do in Khao Yai National Park
Crime19 hours ago

Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending