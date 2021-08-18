Crime
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
A Bangkok woman who stole 253 million baht from her elderly sick mother has been jailed for 12 years. The Bangkok Post reports that 55 year old Mawadi Siwirat stole the money from her 84 year old mother, named as Huay Siwirat, while she was receiving hospital treatment for a heart condition. Mawadi pled guilty and was found guilty on 6 counts of theft. According to the report, the court did not suspend the sentence due to the severity of the crime.
The theft came to light when a lawyer for Huay petitioned the Anti-Money Laundering Office to look into financial transactions made on his client account. Ananchai Chaiyadet made the request, along with Huay’s grand-daughter, Mintra Siwirat, in February of last year. The Bangkok Post reports that 6 other suspects were accused of money laundering, theft, and embezzlement on the same petition.
According to the petition, Huay’s bank had refused to disclose any details about the suspicious transactions. Ananchai says Huay would normally sign for any withdrawals but in the case of the suspicious transactions, her fingerprints were used instead.
A police investigation revealed that Mawadi was behind the transactions, with the involvement of a number of bank employees. However, according to police, all the money was taken by Mawadi.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
Government says Sinovac works, despite claims of lower efficacy against variants
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Cabinet approves 9.3 billion baht for procurement of Pfizer doses
Awesome places to visit in Northern Thailand
Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Fun activities to do in Koh Lanta, Thailand
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Top 5 things to do in Khao Yai National Park
Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- Protests3 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Bangkok3 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated