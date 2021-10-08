Coronavirus Vaccines
Thai Red Cross rejects accusation that it profited by reselling Moderna doses
The Thai Red Cross Society has rejected a claim on social media that it profited from the resale of Moderna vaccine doses. According to a Bangkok Post report, the organisation was responding to a claim on Facebook that it had purchased Moderna doses through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and was attempting to resell them to various organisations at an inflated price.
Kritsada Boonrach from the TRCS has spoken out to address the claim, saying the organisation had merely invited relevant agencies, including provincial administrations, to join its efforts to vaccinate people free of charge.
“This information may have caused misunderstanding about how the TRCS operates and its intentions.”
According to the Bangkok Post report, Kritsada says that in April, as Thailand began its battle with the worst Covid-19 wave to date, the TRCS decided to procure vaccines from Red Cross organisations in other countries, as well as directly from manufacturers. Zuellig Pharma, Moderna’s distributor in Thailand, agreed to sell the organisation 1 million doses through the GPO.
The TRCS used its own budget to purchase 100,000 doses from the GPO at a cost of 1,100 baht per dose. The society invited various organisations, including Chulalongkorn Hospital, to purchase an additional 150,000 doses. It also contacted 76 provincial administrations, 38 of which agreed to purchase another 750,000 doses from the GPO, with the TRCS acting as intermediary. Kritsada insists the Red Cross did not resell the doses for any more than what it paid for them, adding that the information can be checked with the GPO.
“We didn’t resell the Moderna vaccine by charging more than the 1,100 baht per dose price as alleged.”
Meanwhile, Zuellig Pharma and the GPO have advised the society that the doses will be delivered in batches from November.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Lion Air adds more aircraft to fleet as Thailand plans further re-opening
Thai Red Cross rejects accusation that it profited by reselling Moderna doses
Thailand to be removed from UK red list from Monday
Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Chulabhorn Royal Academy rolls out booster vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thammasat University massacre, Thailand in UK red list | October 7
Police raid Korat restaurant after curfew with live music, booze
Frequently asked questions about teaching in Thailand
Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals
Nakhon Si Thammarat police: don’t throw eggs at PM Prayut
12 children and a journalist held in riot police officer shooting
6 warrants out for death of 1 million swiftlets, theft of bird’s nest
A guide to finding the best real estate agent for your property
Infections rise in “Deep South,” top health official to assess the situation
Booster shots and Vaccines, COE, E-cigarettes, Seinfeld | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 34
Weekly Phuket Covid-19 Update: Deaths and infections slowing
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Thai baht to continue dropping against the USD
American man arrested over alleged rape of massuese, attack of young girl
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
New eased rules for travellers entering Thailand enacted
Police say American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Former massage parlour boss arrested on sex trafficking charges after 5 years on the run
Police search for foreigner for rape of Khon Kaen masseuse
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
- Crime3 days ago
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
- Crime4 days ago
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Former massage parlour boss arrested on sex trafficking charges after 5 years on the run
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Recent comments: