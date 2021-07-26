Coronavirus Vaccines
Thai Red Cross denies its order of Moderna led to hospitals receiving fewer doses
The Thai Red Cross Society is denying claims that its order of 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine affected the number of doses allocated to private hospitals. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is processing the order on behalf of the society. According to a Bangkok Post report, several hospitals have cancelled appointments for the Moderna vaccine saying they’ve been allocated fewer doses than expected. Some have pointed the finger at the 1 million doses ordered by the TRCS.
In response, the society has shared copies of its correspondence with Moderna distributer, Zuellig Pharma, in which it’s confirmed the order of 1 million doses will arrive in the last quarter of the year. The letter also confirms that the actual importing of the doses will need to be managed by the GPO, as the law dictates that only state agencies can import vaccines. The letter also adds that Zuellig Pharma has informed the GPO that the 1 million doses of Moderna arriving in the last quarter of the year are for the Red Cross.
It’s understood the allegations against the TRCS arose after a Facebook user posted a complaint on Intrarat Hospital’s page, saying his appointment for Moderna has been cancelled even though he’d paid in advance. The hospital has responded by saying it was forced to cancel appointments after being allocated fewer doses than expected, adding that full refunds will be given.
According to the Bangkok Post report, the hospital says that while the Private Hospital Association ordered 9.2 million Moderna doses, the GPO says it can only import 4.9 of those, with 1 million going to the TRCS first.
Meanwhile, the TRCS is also ordering a further 5 million doses of a second-generation Moderna vaccine, which offers increased immunity against variants. Those doses are expected to begin arriving next year. It’s understood that for this second order, the need to go through the GPO has been removed and Zuellig Pharma is managing the import process.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Red Cross denies its order of Moderna led to hospitals receiving fewer doses
Free transport for Covid-19 patients returning to home provinces for treatment
Indian landslide kills 9, injures 3
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Indonesia extends Covid-19 disease control measures for another week
Top 5 best island tours in Phuket
Hotels hope for increase in foreign tourists to offset slump in domestic demand
Health Ministry insists donated Pfizer doses will go to medical workers first, not VIPs
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Thai government could learn a thing or two from other countries, say Thais abroad
Monday Covid report, world situation and news briefs
Monday Covid Update: 15,376 new cases and 87 deaths
Thai Red Cross order of 5 million Moderna vaccines in proccess
Peaceful pro-democracy protests in Bangkok by Taloo-Fah
Kanchanaburi prison builds field hospital for 379 Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events2 hours ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Thailand3 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Thailand3 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients