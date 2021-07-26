Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Free transport for Covid-19 patients returning to home provinces for treatment

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Tatsuya Fukata

Thailand’s Health Ministry says Covid-19 patients who want to return to their home provinces for treatment can avail of a dedicated transport service for free. Officials say patients should contact the National Health Security Office, adding that the service is for those with mild symptoms only.

The Bangkok Post reports that at least 31,175 of the capital’s infected people left during the current lockdown. It’s hoped that people travelling to their home provinces for treatment will ease the pressure on Bangkok’s hospitals, currently struggling with a shortage of beds. The ministry says around 2.4 million of Bangkok’s 8 million residents are workers from other provinces, mainly from the north-east of the country.

According to Thongchai Kiratihatthayakon from the Health Ministry, patients with only mild symptoms, who wish to return to their home provinces should contact the NHSO by calling its 1330 hotline. He says most people are able to travel within 3 days of registering with the office.

“We want infected people who want to go home to register with the NHSO so they come under our medical surveillance and treatment system and can be monitored during home isolation.”

Attaporn Limpanyalert from the NHSO says his office is working with a number of government departments, including the Health, Transport and Defence ministries in order to offer free transport for patients who want to return to their home provinces. The cost is covered by the NHSO, to a maximum of 3,700 baht, with at least 1,000 people having availed of the service so far. The service is door-to-door and patients can travel home by bus, train, or plane.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

