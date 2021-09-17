Connect with us

Rollout of AstraZeneca boosters for people fully vaccinated with Sinovac begins September 24

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Metropolitan Association

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the rollout of AstraZeneca booster shots for people fully vaccinated with Sinovac will begin next Friday. Those who received the Sinovac vaccine between March and May will be up first. Anutin says people who’ve been fully vaccinated with Sinorpharm will also receive AstraZeneca boosters at a later stage.

Thai PBS World reports that the government plans to offer boosters to everyone who’s received both shots of either the Sinovac or Sinopharm Chinese vaccines. It’s understood that most of the country’s healthcare workers have already received booster doses.

The date of September 24 is a significant one in the Thai calendar, as it commemorates the contributions made to medicine and health education by the father of the late King Bhumibol. The date is known as Prince Mahidol Day.

To date, 42.27 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Thailand, with just over 20% of people fully vaccinated. Most of the vaccines administered have been Sinovac or AstraZeneca.

In related news, the Thai Food and Drug Administration recently approved the mRNA vaccine, Moderna, for use in young people between the ages of 12 and 17. The rollout of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine to school students will begin next month, with a view to schools re-opening for on-site learning from November.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Recent comments:
image
Artemis080
2021-09-17 11:34
But, in the article yesterday, a 20% intradermal AZ dose is being planned for those in Phuket who have been vaccinated with Sinovac twice, which is most of the population. No doubt the mess which is the vaccination roll out…
image
MrStretch
2021-09-17 11:45
Isn't "fully vaccinated with Sinovac" a misnomer?
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-17 11:48
What, not lucky enough for a booster shot of Sinovac? They always tell us Third times a charm!
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 11:51
2 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: What, not lucky enough for a booster shot of Sinovac? They always tell us Third times a charm! Don't give them ideas! They might even finally get a discount if they bought more 😉
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-17 11:57
3 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Don't give them ideas! They might even finally get a discount if they bought more 😉 I bet they have thought of that, as anything to make a bahts profit will always be considered.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

