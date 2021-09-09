Coronavirus Vaccines
Foreign Ministry denies it wouldn’t work with other countries to get vaccines
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson has denied claims that officials wouldn’t cooperate with other countries in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. According to a Nation Thailand report, Tanee Sangrat insists Thailand has worked with a number of countries in accepting donations, swapping vaccines, and other areas of cooperation.
“The ministry has used various channels, such as vaccine swaps, accepting donations, and negotiating on vaccine research and development.”
Tanee says that Thailand recently agreed to swap vaccines with Singapore, as happened previously with Bhutan. In exchange for obtaining vaccines from both countries, Thailand agreed to send vaccines their way at a later stage, once it had addressed its supply issues.
“Singapore was willing to deliver 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in return for Thailand’s donation of PCR test kits at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. However, we decided to do the vaccine swap with Singapore as we believe that every country should help together.”
Nation Thailand reports that Tanee has also denied claims that the manufacturers of the Moderna vaccine were unable to contact Thai officials to confirm a delay in delivery. According to Tanee, the Foreign Ministry and the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington both received an email from the company.
“In the e-mail, the representative asked to postpone the delivery of 10 million doses of Moderna vaccine scheduled in the third quarter of this year, as the company’s factory in Switzerland had faced difficulties. The representative did not reveal any documents related to Thailand’s purchase order, such as the number of vaccines or delivery timeframe.”
Tanee says the embassy in Washington is now in talks with Moderna representatives to accelerate delivery of the vaccine and to increase the number of doses. He adds that Thailand has also cooperated with China, Japan, the UK, Bhutan, Germany, and Switzerland in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.
“In addition, the ministry is currently in talks for vaccine procurement with India, and for public health support with South Korea and Australia.”
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreign Ministry denies it wouldn’t work with other countries to get vaccines
Opposition to take legal action against Thai PM, ministers, following no-confidence vote
Bangkok court denies request for arrest warrants for anti-government protesters
“No Place Like Home” – New Online Care Marketplace SAIJAI Launches Digital Start-Up in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Pattaya rocked by heavy rains and floods with more predicted
FDA considering Sinopharm vaccine for children over age 3
El Salvador: first country worldwide to make bitcoin legal tender
Thailand averages a 20% Covid-19 infection rate over 40 days
Officials talk turkey about size of Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Top local restaurants you must try in Chiang Rai
3 Russians arrested in Phuket for alleged theft of painting valued at 50 million baht
45 Thais working in Malaysia deported to Songkhla
Major earthquake near Acapulco, Mexico kills 1
5 must-visit islands on your first trip to Thailand
18 Must Try Activities in Thailand
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
Proof of vaccine might be needed to enter “high risk” stores in shopping centres
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks
Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
- Phuket2 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Bangkok2 days ago
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Proof of vaccine might be needed to enter “high risk” stores in shopping centres
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks