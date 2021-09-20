Coronavirus Vaccines
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Doctors say a 40 year old man who died after receiving a booster shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine died of cardiac arrest. Prasong Boonkhian was a volunteer rescue worker with the Pathon Borom Rachanusorn Foundation in the central province of Ratchaburi. According to a Bangkok Post report, he was vaccinated with his first dose of Sinovac on June 11, followed by the second Sinovac dose on July 5. Last Friday, he received a booster shot of AstraZeneca.
The man’s father, Prasert Boonkhian, says his son started coughing around midnight and his mother found his body at 2am on Saturday morning. The family says the man was fit and healthy and rarely got sick. An autopsy at Ratchaburi Hospital found that a coronary artery was completely blocked and had caused the man to go into cardiac arrest.
The Bangkok Post reports that the man’s family are being urged to apply to the National Health Security Office for compensation over the death. People who experience severe reactions after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine can apply to the NHSO for compensation within 30 days of the vaccine being administered. It’s understood that 3,888 people have submitted claims since May 19, when the office began to accept them.
Anyone who needs regular medical treatment after getting a Covid-19 vaccine is eligible for a pay-out of up to 100,000 baht. Anyone permanently disabled as a result of a Covid-19 vaccine is eligible for up to 240,000 baht. Compensation in the event of someone dying from a vaccine is capped at 400,000 baht.
Meanwhile, the director of Ratchaburi Hospital, Dr Thanaboon Prasarnnam says Prasong’s death is the province’s first death following a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine. He says everyone’s health is checked before they get a vaccine and that while side-effects from AstraZeneca can be more severe, they usually last no more than 3 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
