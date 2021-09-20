Monday Covid Update: 106 deaths and 12,709 new cases

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 12,709 new Covid-19 cases and 106 coronavirus-related deaths. In Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,460,323 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 11,125 Recoveries. Thailand now has 132,573 active cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 858 were found in correctional facilities. Thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months, with new cases reported on a daily basis.

