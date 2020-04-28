Indonesia’s death toll from Covid-19 is probably 2,200 – Reuters report | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Asia
Indonesia’s death toll from Covid-19 is probably 2,200 – Reuters report
A Reuters review of data from 16 of the Indonesia’s 34 provinces shows that more than 2,200 people have died with acute symptoms of Covid-19 but were not recorded as victims. Indonesian medical experts say the figures indicate the national death toll is likely far higher than the official figure of 765.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has one of the world’s lowest testing rates, and epidemiologists say that has made it harder to get an accurate picture of the extent of infection in the archipelago.
The most recent data from the 16 provinces included in the study, show 2,212 deaths of patients under supervision because they had acute coronavirus symptoms. Indonesia’s health ministry uses the acronym PDP to classify these patients.
The data are collated by provincial agencies daily or weekly from figures provided by hospitals, clinics and burial records. Reuters obtained the data by checking websites, interviewing provincial officials and reviewing World Health Organisation reports.
The 2,212 deaths were in addition to the deaths of 693 people who tested positive for the virus in those provinces and were officially recorded as victims of the disease.
The 16 provinces, while they amount to fewer than half of the total, account for more than three quarters of the country’s population of 264 million .
Wiku Adisasmito, a senior member of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce, did not dispute Reuters’ findings but declined to comment on the number of coronavirus victims he believes are to be found among the patients classified as PDP.
He says many of the 19,897 suspected coronavirus patients in Indonesia have not been tested because of huge numbers of specimens awaiting processing at understaffed laboratories. Some people die before their sample is analysed.
“If they have thousands or hundreds of samples they need to test, which one will they give priority? They will give priority to the people that are still alive.”
Adisasmito is the most senior expert on Indonesia’s Covid-19 taskforce, where the press office of President Joko Widodo typically refers queries. According to the Ministry of Health’s most recent Covid-19 guidelines, patients classified as PDP are those with acute respiratory illnesses for which there is no clinical explanation other than the coronavirus.
Some senior government members played down the risk of an outbreak in January and February some even suggesting that prayer, herbal remedies and hot weather would help ward off the virus. Indonesia’s death toll is now the highest in Asia after China, according to the Reuters tally.
As of yesterday, Indonesia had officially recorded 9,096 coronavirus infections. It has conducted just 210 tests per million people. Neighbouring Australia has tested 100 times more per capita, and Vietnam’s testing is around 10 times higher.
President Joko Widodo’s government has been accused by activists and his political opponents of a lack of transparency in handling the epidemic. The government says it’s taken appropriate measures, but Widodo said last month that some information was withheld from the public to prevent panic.
SOURCE: Reuters
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Peeking through the curtains and testing the water, or flinging wide the door and going for it. Or somewhere in between.
Some South east Asian countries are starting to make cautious preparations to lift lockdown and travel restrictions. But this isn’t a competition – each country is having to look at the myriad of local issues as they factor in steps to re-open their economies. And every South east Asian country has different priorities.
Vietnam has already ended the government’s “social distancing measures” this week, except in some districts of the northern capital Hanoi. The Vietnamese health authorities reported no new cases for seven days in a row, giving them the confidence of being the first of the ten nations to reboot their economy.
But compared to the rest of the world the numbers in South east Asia have been tiny. In fact, all added up, South east Asia’s reported cases make up a minuscule 1.3% of the world’s cases (despite widespread belief that the numbers in Indonesia are actually a lot higher than reported). In comparison, the case numbers in the US have burst through the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with more than 56,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, France and the UK are also still struggling to contain the coronavirus, all with more than 20,000 deaths.
Singapore, an island state of only 5.6 million people, leads the way in the region with nearly *15,000 cases (mostly migrant workers). Meanwhile the most populous of the South east Asian nations, Indonesia, with a population of 264 million, is in second place with *9,511 reported cases. But Reuters today published a report that there have already been 2,200 deaths in the archipelago, three times the officially of *773 deaths.
The stark difference in the tallies, relative to their populations, has been put down to the quality of the testing regimes in the two countries – none of the region’s epidemiologists believe Indonesia is correctly reporting case numbers. The city-state has struggled to control the epidemic, mainly among migrant workers. Singapore has discovered over 7,000 new cases in the past seven days alone.
* Figures as of 1930 Tuesday, Thai time
Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines imposed levels of restrictions after infections started to climb. In Thailand there was a national nighty curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, rules about the wearing of masks and travel restrictions, keeping Thai’s within the borders of their provinces (and some cases within the boundaries of their suburbs).
Today Thailand has extended it emergency decree, a state of emergency giving their prime minister sweeping powers to make instant decisions. The state of emergency now runs to the end of May despite the number of ne cases slowing to a trickle over the past week.
But preparations for easing restrictions around Thailand are now apparent. The cabinet is considering decreasing the level of intensity and scope of restrictions that affect the normal operation of Thai businesses. Thais look forward to a gradual easing of the draconian restrictions in coming weeks.
But the nation’s most pressing problem will be to figure out how to salvage it’s valuable tourism industry, said to contribute from 15-18% of the country’s total GDP. The tourist magnets, like Phuket and Pattaya, have been devoid of tourists for nearly two months and the shops and bars remain shuttered. Although restrictions may soon be lifted, allowing some semblance of trade, there is unlikely to be any resurgence in Thai tourism until sometime in 2021.
A lot will depend on other countries re-opening their borders, the aviation industry finding a way to sustain scheduled flights and a willingness of international travellers to get back on planes. And will they have the money anyway? And will insurance companies provide insurance for travellers until a viable vaccine is on the market?
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Bangkok Airways is set to head back to the skies starting May 15, resuming their monopoly on the Bangkok-Samui route. There will be two flights a day from the capital to Koh Samui, and back. The airline last year disclosed that the flights into Samui are its most profitable services.
The operator says that flights will strictly comply with the CAAT’s safety guidelines which cover social distancing, during check in, pre-boarding, during the flight and disembarkation. They also announced the reopening of airports in Sukhothai and Trat, and said other Bangkok Airways’ routes will re-open later.
Health and safety measures will include…
• Seat distancing for passengers
• Suspension of in-flight food and beverage services
• A ban on carrying of personal food or drink
• Crew members will wear masks and gloves
• Passengers will be required to wear protective masks at all times
The Koh Samui Airport is expected to reopen for daily operations on May 15 from 8am-7pm. The airport says they’ve put in place safety measures to “ensure the highest level of safety for all passengers and staff”.
At the airport there will be passenger and staff screening, body temperature checks, a requirement that staff wear face masks at all timesaand social distancing arrangements.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Cabinet officially extends Emergency Decree until the end of May
In a widely anticipated decision, the Thai Cabinet has approved a 30 day extension of the national state of emergency declared in March to fight the spread of Covid-19. The national curfew from 10pm to 4am will also continue. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke briefly to the public after today’s weekly Cabinet meeting to discuss the extension and the possibility of easing some of the restrictions and closures that have put millions out of work nationwide. The extension will take the current April 30 deadline up to the end of May.
The Emergency Decree, and today’s extension, gives the government the ability to more easily manage the Covid-19 crisis and implement (or relax or alter) rules nationwide, based on the severity of the situation. The continuation of the decree does not mean all restrictions currently in place will continue.
Various colour-coded charts and suggestions have circulated on social and other media, but none of these are orders or firm rules on when businesses may reopen. Twitter user Richard Barrow, usually a reliable source, posted this today…
“Local media are reporting that the Bangkok Governor will allow the following 8 places to re-open from Friday if they maintain hygiene & social distancing rules. The meeting to confirm this will be next Wednesday.”
- Restaurants, but tables must be 1.5 metres apart & no alcohol
- Markets can sell all types of goods
- Sports centres for exercise & non-contact sports. Team sports such as football & basketball are not allowed
- Public parks for exercise, but not allowed to gather in groups
- Barbers & beauty salons
- Pet hospital & pet pedicure
- Medical services including clinics & nursing homes
- Golf courses & driving ranges
“There must be facilities to wash hands, the temperature of customers must be taken, and everyone must wear a mask”
Similar measures are yet to be confirmed in other provinces.
The decision on whether to allow the sale and transport of alcohol remains, for now, in the hands of provincial governors. No national order banning alcohol is in place, but every province has individually banned alcohol sales. Some governors, like that of Nan Province, have hinted they will likely continue the ban as it discourages social gatherings and reduces curfew violations and crime.
The Emergency Decree officially continues the national curfew and extends the inbound flight ban, except for repatriated Thai nationals and a few other exceptions, severely limiting domestic travel and bans mass gatherings.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | Richard Barrow In Thailand
