Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques
People began arriving before sunrise. It was around 5am on Friday that 49 year old Bawonlak Rasameebunsrisuk from Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, started the queue outside the Finance Ministry. She soon gave up her spot to 71 year old Gasorn Bunin, feeling sorry for the grandmother.
The Finance Ministry offices wouldn’t open until 9am.
All were hoping for the 5,000 baht relief cheque for “informal workers” promised by the Thai government weeks ago. Bawonlak said that she normally works in villages putting up advertising signs. She says she registered for the relief package on the first day, but the system said the registration was not complete, so she hoped that an officer could help her re-register and discover what the issue was.
Gasorn said she doesn’t know how to register online, but when she heard that the MOF was accepting complaints she came all the way from Suphan Buri province, more than a hundred kilometres away, to confront someone about her desperate situation. She stayed at her granddaughter’s home and left at 4am to join the queue. Gasorn works as a cook in Suphan Buri, but the restaurant was closed due to Covid-19 leaving her with no income.
54 year old Wasanpat waited in line with his 4 year old daughter but left before getting the chance to file a complaint. Wasanpat said there were too many people in the queue and he didn’t believe he’d get the 5,000 baht anyway. He’d worked as a driver and lived with his boss, until he was fired, and now has to find a new place to live with no income.
By 7am the line was already 500 metres long, according to Khaosod News. Officials expected about 400 people to file complaints, but at at 9am when the office opened the number was already up to 600. The Ministry called in about 80 more officers to help accept complaints after they realised at 10:30am that at least 1,000 people were waiting in line.
Of the more than 20 million who registered, not all were eligible and the number of persons receiving the 5,000 baht monthly aid package was limited to 16 million citizens. About 11 million have already received the relief, and officials will be reevaluating the information sent in for the other 5 million.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Khaosod NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok
Police in Bangkok have confiscated face masks, hand sanitiser and protective clothing valued at 5 million baht and arrested a man in a raid on a townhouse in Thawi Watthana district.
Officers of the Department of Special Investigation, together with police and officials from the Internal Trade Department and the Food and Drug Administration, searched the two-storey townhouse, where they found huge volumes of products on the state price control list, according to the acting DSI chief. Ton Obpin, who claimed to own the products, was arrested.
Officers seized 28,250 face masks,many bottles of various brands of alcohol gel, 8,200 packets of face masks filters, and 1,800 PPE suits. The products combined are valued at about 5 million baht.
Hoarding and profiteering essential medical equipment has become a serious global problem since the outbreak Covid-19 outbreak late last year.
The raid took place after the DSI got a tip that goods stored at the site lacked proper permits. Some products did not meet the requirements of Thai law including the Medical Devices Act and the Cosmetics Act.
Authorities intend to expand the investigation to determine whether there were other offences related to product standards and labelling, according to the acting DSI chief.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Those heading home to the provinces face 14 day quarantine
Those ignoring the PM’s request to travel only for essential reasons and heading to their home in the provinces for the long weekend may be in for a shock. The Interior Ministry has issued an order for people returning to the provinces to be quarantined for 14 days. The order, signed by Permanent Secretary for the Interior, is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 transmission, comes in the wake of an exodus of people making trips upcountry for the long-weekend, mainly from Bangkok.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration proposed the holidays – Labour Day on Friday, Coronation Day tomorrow and Visakha Bucha Day on Wednesday – be cancelled to discourage people from travelling, but this proposal was shot down by the Cabinet.
The CCSA yesterday said nearly a million people, many currently out of work due to the pandemic, travelled on Friday alone, which marked the start of the long weekend.
Thousands of people attempted to leave the southern province of Phuket on Friday and head home to other provinces, creating traffic chaos and prompting the closure of the road and the island’s only departure point. The island, which has the highest infection rate per capita and the second highest actual numbers after Bangkok, has recorded 220 coronavirus infections with 2 deaths as of this morning.
An expert at the Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine says the loosening of lockdown measures and restrictions that triggered an exodus of travellers over the past few days is likely to increase new infections. Similarly, the deputy chief of the Department of Disease Control said yesterday that new infections appear to have been limited, but warned there remains a risk of the numbers increasing again.
“We need to put up a strong guard and keep it up.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Police chief transferred following raid on Bangkok gambling den
A police chief in Bangkok has been transferred to a dormant post following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.
The Bangkok Post reports that the bust took place at a snooker shop in the Bang Chan area of the capital. 47 people were arrested, with the seizure of 49,300 baht in cash, which was being used for bets. Arresting officers also confiscated packs of cards and other gambling equipment.
It’s understood that Theerapong Wongratpitak has been moved to the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s operations centre, in an order signed by bureau chief, Pakkapong Pongpetra. The former police chief is being replaced by a deputy city police chief, Somprasong Yentuam, in an acting capacity.
Meanwhile, the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration claims that Thai women gamblers are the worst offenders when it comes to violating the current social distancing rules. Last month, a man in the north-east province of Nakhon Ratchasima, reported his wife to police after she invited friends around for a few card games.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Most Thais “satisfied’ with Thai government’s handling of Covid-19 outbreak
Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no new deaths (Sunday)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
Those heading home to the provinces face 14 day quarantine
Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling
Over 500 Thais returning this weekend
Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket
Ride with the lockdown patrol – Pattaya’s volunteer police
Phuket’s Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions
Quarantine awaits passengers at 5 reopened airports
PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators
3 suspected insurgents killed in Pattani
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Other News3 days ago
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
6 million unemployed in tourism alone – a stark outlook for Thailand’s tourist industry
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
32 domestic flight routes approved for May as Thais take to the air again
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
Stranded Russian student earns his room and board at Surat Thani temple
- Crime4 days ago
Outgoing UN envoy claims Burmese military may be committing war crimes again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
- Thailand3 days ago
This year’s wet season expected to be later, drier