Nearly 20 million try to register, crashing Thai government’s payout website | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nearly 20 million try to register, crashing Thai government’s payout website
Four major Thai banks closed their branches this weekend, partly in anticipation of a surge of applicants for the governments recently announce 5000 baht handout scheme for “informal” workers affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. According to Krungthai Bank, nearly 20 million people tried to log in and register on the government’s payout website, which opened last night, significantly higher than the previously expected number of around 3.5 million. The number briefly crashed the website.
The site was created for Thais who are deemed informal workers – those in the entertainment sector, freelance worker and the self-employed, to provide them with 5000 baht a month cash during the current crisis where many nonessential businesses are now closed to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Government officials have stressed there is no time limit on registration and there is “no need to rush”, but it’s quite clear many people are desperate for cash as the numbers of unemployed informal workers appears to be far beyond previous estimates.
The president Krung Thai Bank revealed that, even before opening the website at 6pm last evening, there were nearly two million people already “queueing” at the website, waiting and refreshing. Shortly after opening, that number reached nearly twenty million people (Thailand’s total population is 66 million).
The website crashed, but was brought back online later with improvements. However many social media users complained of not being able to register or errors, many spending hours in their attempts.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.
A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Phuket island officials have reported 6 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus as of today (Sunday, March 29), bringing the total to 53 on the southern island. The details as known at time of publication are…
- Case 48: A 42 year old Thai woman, a gift shop owner in Patong.
- Case 49: A 32 year old Ukrainian woman who runs a health clinic in Karon.
- Case: 50: A 27 year old Thai woman who has had close contact with foreigners.
- Case 51: A 37 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Patong’s Bangla Road.
- Case 52: A 36 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong.
- Case 53: A 22 year old Thai woman who had close contact with another confirmed case, in Patong’s Bangla Road.
Since January 5, 944 people in Phuket have gone to hospital for testing. Of those 794 have tested negative and were sent home.
SOURCE: Newshawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore
Flights are thin on the ground now and very few regional carriers are still in the air. Singapore Airlines Flight 972 was the last scheduled service to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Passengers, only a few dozen, mostly Thais fleeing back home to ride out the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, flew out of Singapore’s Changi Airport yesterday.
Airlines worldwide are cutting flights and grounding planes due to the global outbreak, which at 11:30am (Thai time today) had infected more than 664,000 and killed more than 30,000 people. Thailand has reported 6 deaths to date, Singapore 2.
The Thai passengers’ desperation was evident. One 66 year old woman, who had been in Singapore taking care of her niece, told reporters: “If I die, I want to die in my country.”
Thailand declared a nationwide state of emergency on Thursday banning all foreigners from entering the Kingdom, and placed complicated requirements for Thais to have a health certificate, not older than 72 hour, and proof of residence before being declared ‘fit to fly’..
Singapore’s Changi Airport was reported to be almost empty yesterday with only one check-in counter open. Nearly all passengers wore facemasks, and many wore gloves.
One passenger said she was afraid if she didn’t get back to Thailand she might be stranded. 33 year old Ammara Viparsinon said she was shocked at the ticket price of 600 Singapore dollars (about 13,600 baht), about double what a flight would normally would cost. But she felt there was no choice, as any other route would involve long connections and layovers, and be even more expensive.
“The risk is too high, so I’d rather take this last direct flight.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
Power to the people – Energy Ministry promises adequate supply of electricity
Nearly 20 million try to register, crashing Thai government’s payout website
With coronavirus cases rising, a Bangkok hospital puts out the call for more masks
Northern Thailand’s air pollution reaches hazardous levels
Thailand’s Covid-19 snippets (Sunday)
Things to know about the Covid-19 Coronavirus
Thailand’s airlines line up for 16 billion baht lifeline
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’
6 new cases in Phuket, most of them from Patong
Department of Disease Control says social distancing is a must to slow spread of virus
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM: State of emergency begins at midnight
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners banned from entering Thailand, with a few exceptions
- Bangkok3 days ago
Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
- Thailand4 days ago
Chicken eggs will not run out in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Curfew on tourists, foreign and Thai, in Phuket
- Crime3 days ago
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort
- Economy3 days ago
BOT predicts 5.3% contraction in Thai economy for 2020