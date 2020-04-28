Thailand’s Attorney General calls for leniency towards charity food providers | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand’s Attorney General calls for leniency towards charity food providers
Thailand’s Attorney General is urging prosecutors to go easy on the good samaritans who face charges of violating the current ban on social gatherings. The current restrictions, in place under the Covid-19 emergency decree, have led to many Thai citizens losing their income and relying on charity food handouts. Now many of those providing free food and other essentials, face criminal proceedings for causing large groups of people to gather in public without adequate social distancing measures being put in place.
Khaosod English reports that Prayut Petchkhun, spokesman for the Attorney General, says prosecutors must consider the circumstances of the alleged violations and exercise good judgment when instigating criminal charges.
“Public prosecutors should use their discretion when considering the evidence and circumstances of the case. Charges should be filed in accordance with the spirit of the law.”
He goes on to add that the agency’s civil rights protection office is willing to provide legal assistance to those who need it, while ensuring the restrictions and legal requirements under the emergency decree are understood.
Under the emergency decree introduced by the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, now extended for another month , charity events are included in the ban on social gathering and such events require special permission prior to taking place.
A Bangkok woman was arrested last week after a fight broke out while she was handing out food at the city’s Hualamphong train station and a cash giveaway in Chonburi was cancelled when hundreds of desperate residents showed up.
If you are organising any food handouts please consult your local police who have been extremely helpful in helping to co-ordinate crowds and avoiding any problems that could emerge. And THANK YOU for your generosity and determination to help people suffering at this time.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus Phuket
7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)
There has been 7 new cases announced in Phuket today. The island has had the highest, per capita, number of reported cases in Thailand. 5 more people been allowed to return home in the past 24 hours, 39 remain in hospital under treatment with 2 in a critical condition. 127 people remain as ‘high risk personnel’ and are under observation.
6 of the 7 new cases come from the west-coast hotzone of Bang Tao. The total number of cases in Phuket has now reached 214.
Case number 208: A 50 year old Thai women, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 209: 22 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205, lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 210: 20 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 211: 47 year old Thai man looking after his grandchild at home. lives in Koh Kaew (east coast near Phuket Town), fell sick on April 6 with symptoms of a dry cough. On April 15 went to get checked but everything was ‘OK’. On April 27 symptoms got worse so he decided to visit Vachira Hospital.
Case number 212: 47 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptoms yet. Pending amount high risk possible contacts.
Case number 213: 44 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptom
Case number 214: 68 year old Thai women, occupation maid. Lives in Bang Tao and has a history of close contact with confirmed case 198. No symptoms yet.
Coronavirus Thailand
Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide
Thailand’s alcohol industry is banding together to ask PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the ban on alcohol sales, imposed as part of the national state of emergency to halt the spread of Covid-19. Alcohol-industry organisations, led by the Thai Fruit Wine and the Local Spirit Producer Association, the Thailand Bartender Association and Thai Wine Association, have made their case to the PM.
Though there has been no national prohibition, all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, plus Bangkok, have banned the sale of alcohol until this Thursday, the original date for the Emergency Decree to expire. The various associations asked the government not to prolong the prohibition beyond that date, and to allow alcoholic beverages to be sold via takeaway and delivery services.
They also asked the government to ease their tax burden and help manage the destruction of spoiled beverages, when all pubs, clubs and bars remain shuttered. The Excise Department has collected 132 billion baht in tax on alcohol so far this year, including 70 billion from beer and 62 billion from liquor.
The groups also want the government to lift the ban on the wholesale trade of alcohol, which they say is preventing producers and distributors from shipping products to retailers, where stocks can be safely stored in climate controlled conditions.
And they’ve asked authorities to inform them in advance before announcing future alcohol-related orders, complaining that, in many cases, provincial governors announced the local alcohol bans on the night before or even on the day they became effective.
SOURCE: Weekly Blitz
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
The Covid-19 Centre for Situation Administration announced today that the Emergency Decree for Thailand will be extended, although it technically will not be official until announced in official channels. The announcement has caused many to believe the extension means that nearly all businesses must remain closed and all current restrictions, such as closures of public spaces and beaches, will not be lifted for another month. This is not the case
The Emergency Decree mainly allows PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA to control and manage the national situation, and help stop the spread, or even a second wave, of Covid-19. But restrictions in place can, and in some cases have, already been eased or strengthened, as the order allows for fluidity based on the overall situation. Many orders and restrictions, like the sale of alcohol, are at the discretion of provincial governors. Without the Emergency Decree, restrictions can’t be applied (or removed) quickly and easily on a national level.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, told the Thai press this afternoon that that the national curfew will very likely remain. Bans on international flights, except for repatriated Thai citizens and a few other exceptions, have now been extended to the end of May. Some domestic travel restrictions will remain. Social and mass gatherings will still be banned.
But Tawesilp says the administration will be looking in depth at reopening businesses and easing restrictions, based on a colour coded scale of guidelines, gradually throughout May. Businesses will have to adhere to new health rules and guidelines once opened. These could include the compulsory wearing of face masks in stores, limits to the numbers of people in stores and no special incentives that may create too many customers at one time.
Provincial governors also have significant freedom in making decisions about openings for their districts and areas, as much of easing local business measures will be “guidelines” and open to local interpretations. In Chon Buri, for instance, based on the Governor’s discretion, hair salons (a red item on the national chart for opening) have been re-opened for with no problems reported.
Orders such as beach and park closures, alcohol bans etc. will be based on the decisions of provincial governors and will likely be announced this week.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
