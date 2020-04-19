Navy delays sub purchases as it slashes budget by a third | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Navy delays sub purchases as it slashes budget by a third
All ministries in the Thai government have been instructed to contribute 10% of their 2020 budgets to the fight against Covid-19. Last week the Royal Thai Army announced it would also delay most of its purchases of new military hardware until the situation improves.
A spokesman says that The Royal Thai Navy has gone further and will cut 33%, or 4.1 billion baht, of its unspent budget so the money can be reallocated “to fight the virus and on rehabilitation”. The spending, which includes payments for the country’s second and third submarines from China, will be deferred to the fiscal year 2021. The first submarine was scheduled to reach Thailand in 2023.
Last month the government asked state agencies to cut their 2020 budgets by at least 10% of their outstanding amounts as of March 31 so the savings could be added to the central or contingency fund used in fighting the virus situation plus Thailand’s worst drought in 40 years.
A meeting of top brass chaired by the navy’s chief of staff agreed to the 33% cut, far more than what the government asked for.
Other projects to be sandbagged are the construction of a submarine port and the maintenance project for the subs; the anti-submarine warfare helicopter maintenance and upgrade project; the network-centric warfare system development project; the naval warfare training simulator and the secondary weapon system, among others. A project to build accommodation for 64 Navy families has also been shelved.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO
Police in Chon Buri have reported the arrest of yet another 15 curfew breakers for drinking, gambling and playing snooker during the during the hours of the national curfew. The incident happened on April 15 in Baan Suan. Officers told reporters that they arrested 13 men and 2 women at a car wash on just after midnight. They were discovered drinking alcohol, gambling and playing snooker. The raid came after a call to police from a concerned citizen earlier in the evening.
They face charges of illegal gambling, gatherings of people, and breaking curfew. Under the current Emergency Decree in effect to help stop the spread of the Covid-19, gatherings of any number are deemed illegal, as is socialising while drinking alcohol. Penalties include up to 2 years in jail and/or fines up to 100,000 baht.
Snooker halls, pool halls, bowling, darts, venues etc have all been banned as they do not encourage social distancing.
Yesterday 13 foreigners were among those arrested at a Pattaya pool party.
Police told The Pattaya News that the violators will receive harsh penalties to discourage anyone else from violating the curfew and possibly spreading the virus. During the curfew period citizens are asked to stay at home and not attend parties or gatherings. Exceptions are made for law enforcement, delivery drivers and medical staff.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province
Thailand now has 10 provinces that are free of Covid-19, as Sa Kaeo in Thailand’s east, bordering Cambodia, discharged its final patient and joined Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Pi Jit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Ang Thong to make 10.
The staff of Sa Kaeo Crown Prince Hospital yesterday celebrated the release of their last Covid-19 patient, who has now fully recovered. They stood in a line to applaud and offer flowers to the patient as well as the patient acknowledged the doctors and nurses for their hard work during the last few weeks.
The patient, from Wattana Nakhon district, was ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and closely monitor his health as his recovery continues. He was the last patient in the province, and his recovery means Sa Kaeo currently has no active cases of Covid-19. The number of confirmed cases in the province since the outbreak began stands at 10.
A Sa Kaeo public health officer said that there have been no new Covid-19 cases in the province in the past 14 days .
“We would like to thank all medical staff for their hard work and the public for adhering to measures announced by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus. Please keep up the good work until the situation returns to normal.”
SOURCE: The Nation
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
Police in Pattaya yesterday arrested a group, including 13 foreigners, having what they described as a pool party at the Momento Beach Resort in Pattaya. The announcement was made through the police department’s social media channels last night.
The seaside resort town has been under near-total lockdown since April 9, a situation expected to continue until at least April 30. Non-residents with no workplace in the city are banned from entering at this stage.
Acting on a tip, officers raided the resort, long known for its pool parties during better times, and found the foreigners drinking, socialising and gathering contrary to the current terms of the Emergency Decree meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Pools and pool areas were also ordered to be closed by Chon Buri’s governor until further notice, making the gathering an additional violation.
Socialising with alcohol (on which there is currently a sales ban) is also against the conditions of the emergency decree, “even in small groups” according to Pattaya police.
Some hotels have been allowed to remain open if they have current guests, but according to police the majority of those arrested were not guests at the hotel and appeared to be just punters drinking and socialising.
Police have not released names at this stage but did stress that those arrested would face significant legal penalties and anyone violating the Emergency Decree by drinking, socialising and partying in groups, however small, would share their fate.
“The management and owners of the resort will be held legally liable as well.”
PHOTO: “Quick! Masks on!” – Pattaya Police
PHOTO: "Quick! Masks on!" – Pattaya Police

SOURCE: The Pattaya News
