Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no new deaths (Sunday) | The Thaiger

Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no new deaths (Sunday)
The Coronavirus Situation Administration today announced just 3 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide in Thailand in the preceding 24 hours. It’s the lowest number in months, and only half of yesterday and Friday’s 6 new cases. It’s the seventh consecutive day of single digit increases and brings the national total to 2,969. No deaths have been reported in recent days, and the tally remains at 54 since the beginning of the outbreak.
Of the 3 new cases, one was imported by a Thai returnee from abroad who is now in state quarantine. The other 2 were family members of a previous confirmed case in Bangkok.
Significantly, the southern resort province of Phuket, with the highest infection rate nationwide and the second highest actual numbers (after Bangkok), reported no new cases today
7 patients were discharged from the hospital today, leaving only 176 in hospitals nationwide and raising the national recovery rate to 92.2%
Today marks the first day of loosening selected restrictions around the country, with certain venues reopening. like dine-in restaurants and non essential shops such as clothing stores, barbers and motorcycle repairs. They face strict hygiene rules as the country slowly gets back to work and finds a way to restart its economy.
Covid-19 update: 6 new cases nationwide, deaths toll remains at 54 (Saturday)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today has confirmed just 6 new Covid-19 cases over a 24 hour period, for the second consecutive day. That’s the lowest in over a month, and again no deaths, leaving the total death toll at 54 people.
It’s the sixth consecutive day of single-digit numbers. Half of today’s new cases are in the southern province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita in the country and the second highest actual numbers after Bangkok. All the new cases today were in the west-coast comment of Bang Tao.
The total number of Covid-19 patients is now 2,966 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,732 have recovered and been discharged, raising the national recovery rate to 92%.
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday)
Phuket, in Thailand’s South, reports 3 new Covid-19 infections today, a jump from zero yesterday, but still well within the low single digits. All 3 are in the Bang Tao area in the beachside community on the island’s west coast. The area has become the island’s hotbed of infections since the closure of the Patong sub-district and its infamous Bangla Road red light district.
Today’s cases bring the total in Phuket to 220 since the beginning of the outbreak. Two deaths have been reported on the island, though one was a tourist who died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident before being diagnosed with the virus.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 218: A 58 year old Thai woman who works as a maid and has history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. She was at high risk, though she shows no symptoms as of yet.
Case 219: A 48 year old Thai man, a trader in consumer goods who has has a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. He too was considered at high risk personnel and has no symptoms yet.
Case 220: A 21 year old Thai woman who works in a convenience store. She has a history of close contact with a confirmed case in Bang Tao and like the other 2, was considered at high risk and has not shown symptoms yet.
Phuket’s lockdown status is gradually lifting, with people being allowed to leave the island as of yesterday, albeit in limited numbers. Most travel restrictions between tambons have been lifted, but the airport remains closed until at least May 15.
Covid-19 update: 6 new cases, lowest in over a month; no new deaths (Friday)
A spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced just 6 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the lowest in over a month, and no deaths in the previous 24 hours. The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak thus rose to 2,960. Deaths remain at 54 for the third consecutive day.
CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin says of the new cases, 5 were found during proactive testing in the southern Yala province and 1 got infected at a Bangkok market.
Meanwhile, 32 more people have fully recovered and returned home, taking the total of patients under medical care below 200 for the first time in months. Thailand’s recovery rate is now is 92%
As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 2,960, with 187 still under treatment and 54 deaths. The highest number of confirmed cases in the last 28 days have been reported in Bangkok and the deep South provinces. Globally, there have been more than 3.5 million confirmed cases and around 233,000 deaths.
More than 400 Thais will return home from different countries over the next two days. Today, 165 will return from Singapore and 38 from Nepal, and tomorrow 55 will return from Kazakhstan, 35 from Netherlands and 130 from the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, 371 Thai nationals in neighbouring countries registered and 282 returned yesterday: 34 from Myanmar, 10 from Laos, 24 from Cambodia, and 371 from Malaysia, of whom 89 were unregistered. Officials warn that the large numbers of returnees will likely result in higher daily case numbers, as some returnees may be infected.
Taweesin reports that people are undergoing state quarantine in 765 areas. Since April 10, 7,628 people have been placed in state quarantine and another 439 were added yesterday. Of that total, 1,706 have returned home, leaving behind 5,922. Currently, quarantine facilities can accommodate 15,170 people.
With more people travelling, Taweesilp is concerned about the virus spreading. He urges travellers to stay safe by wearing masks, cleaning their hands, and maintaining a safe distance from others.
He urgently asked people to help take care of those at risk of depression and suicide. He said in such cases, people must contact mental health officers or related official for help.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
