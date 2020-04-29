Bangkok City Hall eyes reopening 8 types of venue | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Bangkok City Hall eyes reopening 8 types of venue
Bangkok’s City Hall (aka the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) has agreed to allow the reopening of 8 areas of activities but has not announced the date yet according to a spokesman.
After its executive meeting, the BMA will issue relief some measures, since the current ones will expire tomorrow. 8 types of locations will reportedly be allowed to open:
- Restaurants: People can eat in, but seats must be kept 1.5 metres apart and alcoholic beverages are barred; opening hours must adhere to the Emergency Decree.
- Markets can sell all types of products.
- Areas for exercise: Only non-contact sports such as walking, running, badminton, tennis, table tennis, etc. are allowed; team sports such as football, softball, volleyball, basketball are prohibited.
- Public parks to be open for exercise and rest, however gatherings will not be allowed.
- Barber shops and beauty salons: Only allowed to cut, wash, and dry; must stop for cleaning and sterilising every two hours; only reserve a queue for service; operator has to wear a mask and a face shield at all times.
- Pet salon, clinics, or animal hospital: Only one pet or one animal can be brought in.
- Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes
- Golf courses
Establishments that fail to follow these guidelines will be immediately closed.
The BMA has proposed these measures to the government and they will be discussed at a meeting with the Communicable Disease Committee today to prepare further measures.
A decision on the prohibition of selling alcoholic beverages, which will end tomorrow, is still awaited.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
Thailand’s biggest airport is getting ready to re-open this week. Suvarnabhumi International Airport resumes scheduled services this Friday when local airlines restart limited flights following the month of airline groundings due to lack of passengers and restrictions imposed by the Thai Government.
But the BKK Airport director, Sutheerawat Suwannawat, says the lack of passengers has allowed some areas of the airport to push forward with renovations, repairs and add new passenger facilities. Hundreds of broken floor tiles have been also been replaced. New visual docking guidance systems have also been installed for arriving jets.
The Director says that the airport is ready to support all flights as before but “some adjustments would be required corresponding to preventive measures for Covid-19”.
There will be new screening facilities for all passengers who enter the airport, as well as airport personnel, staff, flight crews and handlers. Everyone at Suvarnabhumi will be required to wear face masks at all times.
Yesterday Air Asia announced its new guidelines for a return to limited flights this week. Here are some of the main ones affecting prospective passengers. Full story HERE.
• Carry-on cabin baggage. To facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest.
• Please arrive early at the airport, preferably 3 hours before departure, to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.
• Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates.
• Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks.
• Alternate check-in counters will be opened to keep social distancing.
• Hand sanitisers will be available through processing points for guests and staff.
• Cabins will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights.
• Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure we are consistently following the most up-to-date advice.
• All cabin crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves
• Seat distancing. When flight occupancy allows, for guests to move within respective zones, under cabin crew’s guidance. (Recent Thai CAA guidelines stated that guest will be seated in every other seat, so that planes would only be able to carry 50% of their total passenger load).
• All meals are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements (up to date the Thai CAA has said there will be no food or refreshment service on domestic flights in Thailand).
• Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory.
• Health declaration forms will be handed out to be filled out before or on arrival.
• Thermal screening will take place upon arrival.
Housing registration not required to receive free masks, says ministry
False reports are circulating online that housing registration details are required to receive free face masks from the government, and the Ministry of Industry is publicly warning people not to believe them, calling them “fake news.”
A spokesperson says that reports are appearing on online media that the ministry plans to distribute free cloth masks by post, but only after people fill out house registration details.
“We would like to clarify that the government has assigned the ministry to produce 10 million cloth masks to distribute to people without having to register.”
She says the ministry will deliver 5.45 million masks to people in Bangkok via Thailand Post, according to the number of people in the home registration books.
“We have tasked provincial governors to distribute 2.5 million masks to people in Bangkok’s surrounding areas and risk-prone provinces, and appointed authorities to distribute 2.05 million masks to staff and employees who are at risk of infection.”
People can check the delivery status and report a case of not receiving a mask or receiving an incorrect quantity of the item at the Ministry of Industry’s website HERE or HERE
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
Thousands of Bangkok residents who have had their income cut off or severely reduced by the Covid-19 restrictions have been queueing for supplies of rice donated by some of the city’s Good Samaritans.
Thai Residents reports that officials were on hand yesterday to check the lines of people in Santiphap Park in the city’s Ratchathewi district and ensure social distancing measures were being adhered to. Those queueing were kept at least 2 metres apart while they waited to get their rations from over 1,000 donated bags of rice.
The strict monitoring comes after Bangkok’s Wat Don Mueang was ordered to stop giving away food after thousands of hungry residents descended on the temple, making it impossible to stick to any form of social distancing. See story HERE.
At Santiphap Park yesterday, everyone in the queue was provided with hand sanitiser and had their temperature taken. Those showing a fever were removed to a separate queue for secondary testing. If a second test still showed a high temperature, they were taken for further medical attention.
Ratchathewi District Director, Rujira Arin, says everyone wishing to organise food giveaways can advise the relevant officials, who will find a suitable venue and provide staff to monitor health and safety standards. He added that people can also donate food vouchers for participating restaurants, with more food outlets invited to participate in the scheme.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
