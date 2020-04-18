image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Thailand

33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65% | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Health officials today reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths, raising total cases in Thailand to 2,733, while the death toll remains at 47 since the outbreak began in January. The first case of human-to-human transmission in Thailand was reported on January 31.

68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, or 65.4% of all cases.

The southern island province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita nationwide, reported no new cases today, the second time in 3 days. None were reported on Thursday, a single case yesterday, and the number fell back to zero today.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Asia

Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger
PHOTO: aljazeera.com

Indonesia is now leading the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. 407 new coronavirus cases were announced yesterday, taking the total of reported infections to 5,923, passing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. At the start of April Indonesia had only reported 1,677 cases leaving epidemiologists to ponder how the country had been able to keep the numbers so low.

The archipelago nation is now bundled with a group of other Asian countries in the world rankings for the numbers of Covid-19 cases. (Screenshot from the chart at worldometers.info)

Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases | News by The Thaiger

Achmad Yurianto, an Indonesian health ministry official, says the number of cases could reach 106,000 by July, a prediction well below more pessimistic forecasts from the World Health Organisation. There has been criticism that the country’s low rate of testing is hiding the extent of the spread of the coronavirus.

“42,000 tests had been performed, up about three-fold in two weeks. Transmission is still occurring. This has become a national disaster.”

There has also been 520 deaths attributed to the virus, the highest number of fatalities in east and south east Asia, outside China and South Korea.

Health researchers fear the number of infections could spike after the majority-Muslim country heads home for month of Ramadan, which starts next week. President Joko Widodo has resisted pressure for a total ban on Ramadan-related travel, though the head of the Indonesian Covid-19 task-force said those going would have to undergo a 14 day quarantine.

A Reuters story this week reported researchers at the University of Indonesia predicted there could be one million infections by July on Java alone, the country’s most populous island.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Cases

28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62% | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Health officials confirmed 28 more Covid-19 cases at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from 29 yesterday, bringing the national total to 2,700. An additional death brings that tally to 47.

96 more patients have recovered and been sent home, bringing the total of recoveries to 1689, or 62.5% since the outbreak began in January.

There were 30 new cases reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday. The figure also fell to 28 on Monday.

The Covid-19 virus has affected 68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. 27 provinces reported no new cases in the 24 hour period covered by this morning’s briefing.

28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62% | News by The Thaiger

A spokesman said the woman who died was 85 years old andsuffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She had been in close contact with an earlier confirmed case.

She was treated on April 12 for fever, a cough and shortness of breath and hooked up to a ventilator. A lung X-ray found severe pneumonia.

She tested positive for the disease. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she died yesterday.

SOURCE: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Coconuts

Thai health officials today confirmed 29 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hour period, and 3 more deaths, bringing Thailand’s total number of patients to 2,672 since the beginning of the outbreak. This continues an encouraging downward trend, with 54 new cases a week ago, 50 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday, 28 on Monday and 34 on Tuesday and 30 yesterday.

The national death toll now stands at 46.

A spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the situation is still a cause for concern.

“We should not ease lockdown restrictions too early.”

Of the total patients, 1,593, or nearly 60% have recovered fully and been sent home. 1,077 people remain in hospital.

The highest daily toll to date was the 188 recorded on March 22. But because testing has so far been limited, the actual number of cases may be higher. The government has also stated that it is concentrating on contact tracing rather than testing.

The average age of virus patients is now 37. The oldest was 91 and the youngest just 1 month.

New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation |Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2733
  • Active Cases: 899
  • Recovered: 1787
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 18-04-2020 at 19:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending