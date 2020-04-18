33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65% | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%
Health officials today reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths, raising total cases in Thailand to 2,733, while the death toll remains at 47 since the outbreak began in January. The first case of human-to-human transmission in Thailand was reported on January 31.
68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, or 65.4% of all cases.
The southern island province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita nationwide, reported no new cases today, the second time in 3 days. None were reported on Thursday, a single case yesterday, and the number fell back to zero today.
Coronavirus Asia
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Indonesia is now leading the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. 407 new coronavirus cases were announced yesterday, taking the total of reported infections to 5,923, passing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. At the start of April Indonesia had only reported 1,677 cases leaving epidemiologists to ponder how the country had been able to keep the numbers so low.
The archipelago nation is now bundled with a group of other Asian countries in the world rankings for the numbers of Covid-19 cases. (Screenshot from the chart at worldometers.info)
Achmad Yurianto, an Indonesian health ministry official, says the number of cases could reach 106,000 by July, a prediction well below more pessimistic forecasts from the World Health Organisation. There has been criticism that the country’s low rate of testing is hiding the extent of the spread of the coronavirus.
“42,000 tests had been performed, up about three-fold in two weeks. Transmission is still occurring. This has become a national disaster.”
There has also been 520 deaths attributed to the virus, the highest number of fatalities in east and south east Asia, outside China and South Korea.
Health researchers fear the number of infections could spike after the majority-Muslim country heads home for month of Ramadan, which starts next week. President Joko Widodo has resisted pressure for a total ban on Ramadan-related travel, though the head of the Indonesian Covid-19 task-force said those going would have to undergo a 14 day quarantine.
A Reuters story this week reported researchers at the University of Indonesia predicted there could be one million infections by July on Java alone, the country's most populous island.
Coronavirus Cases
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%
Health officials confirmed 28 more Covid-19 cases at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from 29 yesterday, bringing the national total to 2,700. An additional death brings that tally to 47.
96 more patients have recovered and been sent home, bringing the total of recoveries to 1689, or 62.5% since the outbreak began in January.
There were 30 new cases reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday. The figure also fell to 28 on Monday.
The Covid-19 virus has affected 68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. 27 provinces reported no new cases in the 24 hour period covered by this morning’s briefing.
A spokesman said the woman who died was 85 years old andsuffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She had been in close contact with an earlier confirmed case.
She was treated on April 12 for fever, a cough and shortness of breath and hooked up to a ventilator. A lung X-ray found severe pneumonia.
She tested positive for the disease. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she died yesterday.
SOURCE: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead
Thai health officials today confirmed 29 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hour period, and 3 more deaths, bringing Thailand’s total number of patients to 2,672 since the beginning of the outbreak. This continues an encouraging downward trend, with 54 new cases a week ago, 50 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday, 28 on Monday and 34 on Tuesday and 30 yesterday.
The national death toll now stands at 46.
A spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the situation is still a cause for concern.
“We should not ease lockdown restrictions too early.”
Of the total patients, 1,593, or nearly 60% have recovered fully and been sent home. 1,077 people remain in hospital.
The highest daily toll to date was the 188 recorded on March 22. But because testing has so far been limited, the actual number of cases may be higher. The government has also stated that it is concentrating on contact tracing rather than testing.
The average age of virus patients is now 37. The oldest was 91 and the youngest just 1 month.
SOURCE: The Nation |Bangkok Post
Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals
