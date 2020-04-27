19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
Today marks the 19th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case in the northern capital and there are only 8 patients still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.
But a doctor from the provincial Epidemiological Prevention Medical Centre warns that there are still ongoing cases in Thailand and neighbouring countries, so the people of Chiang Mai must not rest easy and should “remain vigilant until the pandemic passes”.
He mentioned that the subdistrict of “Ke Lek” on the outskirts of eastern Myanmar is a potentially high risk area, and if anyone sees anyone coming across the border they should notify the relevant departments, which will place them under quarantine.
SOURCE: PR Chiang Mai
Environment
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
The Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors in late March. As people around Thailand been hunkering down in our houses waiting for the virus outbreak to pass, some of the country’s elephants are suffering?
As mentioned in the original story, Lek had been in touch with camps from all over Thailand to help them find a way out from the crisis created by Covid-19 and the consequent lack of tourists.
Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation, believes many of the closures will be permanent.
“I have been to visit many of the camps and the situation is very serious.”
When requests for help from camp owners and elephant owners in Southern Thailand increased dramatically in March, she asked the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to serve as a hub in Phuket and Phang Nga to help distribute food to elephants in need, using funds from the Save Elephant Foundation which she started in 1995.
In 2016 Saengduean “Lek” Chailert inspired Mr. Montri Todtane to start Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, the island’s first ethical elephant sanctuary, which is currently one of two sanctuaries in Phuket that are endorsed by Asian Elephant Projects, a network of ethical elephant sanctuaries throughout Thailand.
Currently Phuket Elephant Sanctuary helps to supply food to 42 elephant camps in Phuket and Phang Nga and has already coordinated the provision of 15,500 kilos of watermelons, 14,500 pineapples, 9,000 branches of bananas and 2,500 kilograms of sugarcane, in addition to over 250 truckloads of pineapple leaves.
Montri Todtane says the the Save Elephant Foundation’s effort currently supports the majority of elephants living in Phuket as well as several camps located in Phang Nga.
“A total of 252 elephants are now provided with supplementary food once a week, and we are happy to play a small part in coordinating the distribution of food to camps in need during this challenging time.”
Crime
Knicker-sniffing panty thief arrested in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
After receiving complaints, police in Chiang Mai have arrested a food delivery driver for stealing women’s knickers (panties) while making deliveries throughout the city. 27 year old Nontawat Intanachan was arrested after at least one woman reported to police that her knickers had frequently been stolen while hanging out to dry.
When police examined the surveillance footage, they saw a man in a food delivery uniform taking knickers from drying racks and sniffing them.
When the man was tracked back to a hotel room, he was found to be in possession a huge stash of women’s underwear. Police say he drove around the city delivering food, stopping off at women’s dormitories along the way.
The man allegedly confessed that he drove past dormitories and felt sexually aroused when he saw the underwear. He says he would steal women’s underwear and take it home to smell and “well you know what.”
Police charged him with petty theft and released him on his own recognisance, pending a court hearing. He is also ordered to stay away from women’s dormitories.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Komchadluek
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Thai media are reporting that foreigners, together with their their Thai friends, are doing great work in Chiang Mai to ease the economic hardship felt by many due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
MCOT reports that a group of foreigners as well as Thais outside a shop near the Chang Pheuak gate have been handing out 300 – 400 ready meals and drinks daily.
There were temperature checks and sanitiser gels, and children and adults were patiently waiting in line 2 metres apart.
Local authorities and police were there to help, making sure that regulations were followed.
In another location, on Loi Kroh Road, a foreign restaurant owner with a Thai wife, was handing out meals and fruit juice. Social distancing measures were also in place there.
Thais are also stepping up: professors at Chiang Mai University, led by Phisit Nasee, handed out 200 baht cash donations to migrant workers after they held a collection.
In a similar story, outpourings in the southern province of Phuket have been abundant and forthcoming, as foreign and local pub and restaurant owners in Kamala village hand out hundreds of ready-made meals and bottles of water every day, and find no lack of demand. One group distributed 600 meals on Wednesday and ran out within a couple of hours.
SOURCES: thaivisa | MCOT | The Thaiger
Trending
