Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Asia
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
Captain Ling Liong Tien, the Chief Safety Officer @ AirAsia, has sent out an email to customers laying down a detailed list of new requirements for early-adopters in the post-covid regional travel world. It doesn’t look like a lot of fun, but there will at least be a means for airlines, airline staff, and passengers, to again take to the skies over Thailand. And eventually, the region and beyond.
“First and foremost, it is your responsibility to ensure that you are eligible to travel, be it international or domestic before booking a flight.”
• All AirAsia guests will be required to bring their own mask and wear it properly before, during and after the flight, including during check-in and bag collection. Guests without a mask will be denied boarding.
• Carry-on cabin baggage. To facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest (usually 7 or 10 kg, depending on the airline you fly). This will help minimise unwanted contact between you and another guests’ baggage.
• Please arrive early at the airport, preferably 3 hours before departure, to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.
• Aircraft will undergo disinfection including a deep clean performed using cleaning agents in accordance with Airbus Aircraft maintenance Manual.
• Every night aircraft will go under a thorough 2 hour cleaning procedure, in compliance with instructions from health authorities.
• Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates.
• Cabin crew will go through temperature checks after every shift
• Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks.
• Alternate check-in counters will be opened to keep social distancing.
• Hand sanitisers will be available through processing points for guests and staff.
• Cabins will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights.
• Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure we are consistently following the most up-to-date advice.
• Contactless web and mobile check-in to reduce surface and physical contact in check-in and boarding processes.
• All cabin crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves
• Seat distancing. When flight occupancy allows, for guests to move within respective zones, under cabin crew’s guidance. recent Thai CAA guidelines stated that guest will be seated in every other seat, so that planes would only be able to carry 50% of their total passenger load).
• All meals are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements (up to date the Thai CAA has said there will be no food or refreshment service on domestic flights in Thailand).
• Cabin crew handling menu items will wear disposable gloves.
• Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory.
• Health declaration forms will be handed out to be filled out before or on arrival.
• Thermal screening will take place upon arrival.
• Transit passengers will be asked to stay at the airport.
• Mandatory quarantine may take place as per regulations at your destination country.
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
The Covid-19 pandemic has crushed Thailand’s tourism sector, long considered a lifeline for the nation’s already battered economy, as numbers of foreign visitors have dropped below even the worst predictions plunging 76.4% in March from last year after a 42.8% drop in February.
For an economy that derives 12-14% of its gross domestic product from tourism, receipts, the impact of the pandemic have been disastrous, putting at least a million tourism workers out of a job. The road back from this point will be fraught with problems placing the Thai economy on a warpath for at least the next 2-3 years.
But with infection rates flattening in Thailand since early April, hopes are high in segments of the tourism industry, that the easing of some rules under the national state of emergency in the coming weeks might bring some relief to the travel economy.
Like China and many Asian destinations, Thailand’s tourism recovery trajectory is expected to be initially centred on domestic and local corporate travel before radiating back into into international and regional travel.
When borders open and international travel bans are lifted, China will almost certainly resume its dominant role in Thailand’s inbound tourism sector. How this major feeder market for Thailand (and many destinations around the world), is expected to begin travelling again will offer strategies for those suffering through today’s crisis.
Findings by Chinese travel giant Trip.com have long ranked Thailand among the first outbound destinations Chinese travelers want to visit post-coronavirus.
A survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications of over 1,000 respondents in China’s first-tier cities indicated that 53% of Chinese travellers are planning overseas travel in 2020, with August, October and December the most popular months for the remainder of the year. (This wishful thinking is based on surveys done a month ago and foreshadows no additional barriers, restrictions or delays being imposed in either China or Thailand).
Of those surveyed, 71% said they’d like to travel to Thailand and, in a notable shift, 83% would choose independent travel over group tours. The FIT travellers are the ones that revolutionised Chiselers travel within Thailand over the past 3-4 years, as the Chinese evolved from the tour groups to independent travellers – doing their own bookings and choosing their own tours and itineraries.
With the Chinese government’s ban on outbound group travel still in place, the independent traveller segment will be the driving force of China’s outbound travel market, when travel bans, at both ends, start being lifted.
But C9 Hotelworks’ Managing Director Bill Barnett says that these waves of “early pioneers” will likely show a weaker appetite for lesser known brands and gravitate toward familiar destinations, at least in the initial stages. Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Pattaya respectively continued to rank as Thailand’s top five destinations for Chinese travellers in the survey.
Delivering Asia Communications Director Vanessa Zhu said during a webinar that the comeback of the Chinese market will be led by independent travellers, a digitally savvy segment who tend to be between 20 and 40 years old and already possess a keen interest in experiences.
Unlike the older generation who will tend to be more cautious of travelling overseas after the pandemic, the deep integration of travel into the lifestyles of the under-40 set also means this group believes the risks of overseas holidays can be reduced with technology and smartphone usage, according to Zhu.
In the wake of the coronavirus, she stressed that it’s even more crucial for Thail hotels keen on the Chinese market to be adept in popular Chinese travel e-commerce sites like Ctrip and Fliggy as well as payment systems like Alipay.
The online behaviours acquired by many during the coronavirus lockdown will likely accelerate the digitalisation across China’s travel population and all of its age groups.
The Phuket Hotels Association, with 74 member hotels (out of approx. 1,750), is also working on a local initiative. As part of the island’s re-opening hotels will centre on issues like safety and hygiene, according to Barnett, founder of the association.
By June, Barnett expects health protocols to be established for international travel. Local airlines including Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Bangkok Airways have already outlined their inflight social distancing measures: mask-wearing for all passengers, no food and drinks served or sold on board, empty middle seats, etc. to be rolled out with the resumption of some domestic flights in May.
SOURCE: Skift | C9hotelworks
25 more arrested entering Thailand by wading across river from Malaysia
Another 25 Thai workers were arrested this morning for illegal border crossing after wading across the Kolok River from Malaysia to Thailand. They were placed in mandatory 14 day quarantine and charged with illegal entry. They are part of a group of Thai workers left stranded in Malaysia, which has extended its lockdown order to May 12.
Their desperation is nothing new. Hundreds of Thai workers have been stranded in Malaysia, some for days or weeks, often without food or money, due to travel restriction and paperwork requirements brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.
They were caught on the Thai side of the river by a team from the 48th Ranger Regiment patrolling along a 3 kilometre stretch of the river after learning that a large number of Thai workers had chosen to cross the porous border via natural channels.
The 25 were taken to the Sungai Kolok border checkpoint where they were charged with illegal entry, and are to be sent to their home provinces for 14 day quarantine, pending legal action.
One Thai man, who worked at a Thai restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for over 10 years, said he left the city without any money in his pocket and had not eaten anything since leaving Kuala Lumpur. He said he and many others decided to cross the border via the river, fully aware it was illegal. But in order to return via the legal border checkpoints, they needed money and travel documents.
“We badly wanted to come home. It is time for Ramadan.”
The man says he was treated unexpectedly well by police and military officers. After having their temperatures taken, he and the others were were given “plenty of food and advice.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
China has been in the sites of many as the world tries to apportion blame of the origins of Covid-19, including some world leaders.
Now New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has laid out some research showing that the strains of the novel coronavirus arrived in New York from Europe, not China. He also claimed that travel bans enacted by the US President Donald Trump were too late to halt its spread.
Cuomo cited research from Northeastern University in Boston estimating that more than 10,000 New Yorkers could have contracted the disease by the time the state of New York had its first confirmed case on March 1. The research indicates that Italy was the likely source.
“We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right. But we left the back door open because the virus had left China by the time we did the China travel ban.”
The comments thrust Cuomo into the middle of a heated and politically-charged debate about from where and when and the virus first entered the US and whether the country’s leadership could have saved more lives if they had acted sooner.
But he also supported President Trump, who halted US contributions to the World Health Organisation this week after accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation”, saying he was right to question whether the WHO responded properly to the crisis.
The US put a ban on flights from China on February 2, then from Europe a month later.
Cuomo pointed out the slow reaction by US leadership, even as increasingly disturbing reports emerged out of China in January and February, about the speed the virus was spreading, and then beyond China. The Governor showed that up to 2.2 million people flew from Europe to New York and New Jersey airports in January and February, some of them likely carriers of the highly contagious respiratory virus.
“We acted two months after the China outbreak. When you look back, does anyone think the virus was still in China waiting for us to act two months later? The horse had already left the barn by the time we moved.”
Cuomo said it was important that the country learns from the mistakes as the pandemic shows signs of peaking in the some US states, but warns of a second wave in the country’s autumn.
“It will happen again. Bank on it. Let’s not put our head in the sand.”
New York remains in a lockdown, of sorts, until at least May 15. He said the 3-day average for new cases of Covid-19 was holding stubbornly around 1,300 people per day, “a worrisome sign”.
But on a positive note, he said hospitalizations for COVID-19 totaled 14,258 on Thursday, declining for the tenth straight day. He reported 422 additional deaths, the lowest daily total since March 31.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
