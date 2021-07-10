Covid UPDATE Saturday: 9,326 new infections, news briefs

Today the public health department has announced 9,326 new infections and 91 Covid-related deaths. 192 of the cases are from Thai prisons. The number, whilst only slightly higher than yesterday, is a continuation of the upward trend in cases, almost doubling over the past 2 weeks. The number of deaths reported today is a steep and concerning increase.

• Following a meeting late yesterday afternoon, the CCSA has decided to impose new restrictions the say are “necessary to address the worsening situation especially”, in dark red and red zone provinces. The new measures include new Covid-zoning areas in Thailand, closures of most sections in shopping centres, new closing hours for public parks, restrictions on public transportation and restaurants, setting up check points between provinces to minimise people moving from dark red zones. It starts today. More about the specific restrictions HERE.

• From February 28, Thailand has now administered 11.9 million doses of Covid vaccine. 8.8 million persons have received their 1st dose, while around 3.17 million people have been fully vaccinated with 2 doses.

• From the doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccines donated from US, the Thai government says they will be allocating the doses to…

– Medical personnel and health workers as a booster dose

– Adults aged over 60 and people living with 7 underlying conditions

– Foreigners in Thailand (elders and people with conditions as priority)

– Those who are required to get vaccinated before going abroad (students, athletes, diplomats etc.)

• 1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated from Japan will be allocated to;

– Adults aged over 60 and people living with 7 underlying conditions

– Foreigners in Thailand (elders and people with conditions as priority)

– Those who are required to get vaccinated before going abroad (students, athletes, diplomats etc.)

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

