Sandbox tourist forced to stay in ASQ hotel after fellow passenger on her flight tests positive

Stefanie came to Phuket as a kick start to a new adventure and a long term stay in Thailand. The Phuket Sandbox option would allow her to visit around the island for 14 days before heading off to other destinations in Thailand. But it didn’t work out as planned. Now, she’s stuck in a small room for up to 14 days. Average cost of 3,400 baht per night (including 3 meals) for an average hotel room? We will follow Stefanie’s progress on The Thaiger and hope that sanity prevails.

#freestefanie

 

