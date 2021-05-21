Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 3,481 new cases and 32 deaths, provincial totals
3,481 new Covid-19 cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 42,827 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 123,066 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 735 virus-related deaths.
Out of the new cases, 1,036 infections were reported in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of Covid-19, and 951 infections were reported at correctional facilities, adding to the thousands of coronavirus cases at Thailand’s packed prisons. A spokesperson said active case finding in high risk areas continues in “full steam.”
The State of Emergency has been extended to July 31 to help combat the spread of Covid-19. The decree, which has been extended several times, gives government the ability to set certain policies and procedures to help control the spread of the virus such as travel restrictions and closure orders.
Miscommunication over rules sees Thai man angrily footing bill for Covid test in Phuket
After a Thai man’s angry video went viral over allegedly having to pay for a Covid-19 test in order to enter Phuket, the provincial Vice Governor has responded. Piyapong Choowong admitted that the rule for those entering Phuket had recently changed, nixing the requirement of those arriving to undergo a Covid rapid antigen test. The man says he paid 450 baht for the test upon entering the province on Monday. But Piyapong says a provincial order was already in effect on Monday, which should have allowed the man to enter without needing the test or having to foot the bill for it.
But his response only came after Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had posted about the order that Monday night at 10pm, stating that the new requirements came into effect on Tuesday. The response by Piyapong has confused people as it appears the order was supposedly in effect before it was announced.
Previously, when the rule was in effect for those entering the province to undergo the test, Thais were not required to pay for the test, while foreigners were required to pay 500 baht. The man, who has not been identified, issued several remarks on his video that rapidly spread through social media.
“There are no outsiders wanting to come to Phuket, but also people who have their house in Phuket. If they leave the island, they must pay 450 baht for returning home. What does this mean?”
“We pay taxes. You must arrange government medical staff to provide the test and service us. You can have whatever measures you want, but if you hire an outside source and get money from us, it’s not right.”
“I’m not a Phuket native, but I have to come to Phuket every month. I also came last month. My friend did have the rapid test for free before, but this time we have to pay 450 baht. Then you see me!”
“Don’t need to apologise to me. If we see something wrong, we must speak out. We do not blame the staff, but we need to blame the person who set up the measure. The measure is bad like this, we can’t accept it!”
Piyapong also took to social media yesterday to repeat his explanation of what happened.
“The video of that gentleman who got mad at the Phuket Government for self-paid testing came from May 17 when the private company conducted the tests for the last day. For now, we do not have rapid testing for arrivals at the checkpoint anymore.”
“The stopping of rapid testing did not come because of the video, we had discussed stopping the rapid tests before that. Additionally, the private company staff did not want to conduct the test anymore either.”
“We would like to make our 500,000 people on the island to be safe. Arrivals who come by plane have to be swab tested before getting on board from the departing airport. From April 22 to May 15, we had rapid tests for arrivals at the airport and the checkpoint for free because the cost of the test was supported by the National Health Security Office.”
Piyapong says now arrivals without documents need to self-quarantine for 14 days from May 18. He says the measure would be temporary to control the number of new infections on the island. He noted that the province has seen single-digit number of new infections for several days now. The new entry requirements apply to all people arriving by land, air or sea, but the 14-day quarantine was an option only for those entering by land.
Piyapong says after testing more than 73,000 arrivals, the rapid tests identified just 18 confirmed cases of infection. But he says some who need to travel in and out of the island have voiced their concerns over being more affected by the measures.
“Most people on the island agree with our strict measure….”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Foreigners living in Thailand will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine starting June 7, the first day of the country’s mass vaccination campaign.
Foreigners can register for a vaccine on-site at hospitals. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun recommends that expats register for a vaccine at a hospital that has their health records on file. Expats need to a passport, work permit or social security number as a form of identification when registering for a vaccine.
“No one is safe in Thailand until everyone is safe, until everyone is vaccinated.”
In Bangkok, Vimut Hospital and Bangrak Hospital are now designated as vaccination centres.
Vaccination plan for foreigners:
|Diplomatic officials, those from international organisations and their families
|7,000 names of these foreign residents have been collected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the list will be sent to the Department of Disease Control. This group can get vaccinated at a hospital where their health records are already on file. Those who do not have health records at any Thai hospital will get vaccinated at a hospital designated by the Department of Disease Control.
|Foreign government agencies
|This group can register for a Covid-19 vaccine with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Consular Affairs.
|Spouses and family of Thai nationals as well as retirees, those in Thailand for business and investors in Bangkok
|On-site registration at vaccination centres will be open for this group starting on June 7. The Public Health Ministry will allocate vaccines with local vaccination centres. Foreigners should register at hospitals where their health records are on file.
|Foreign students
|Vaccines for foreign students will be arranged by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. Vaccination centres for students are under the Council of University Presidents of Thailand.
|Migrant workers
|The Social Security Office will coordinate with employers on vaccinations for migrant workers.
Japan adds Thailand to travel ban list, some exceptions
Japan has barred the entry of foreigners who are travelling from Thailand and 6 other countries in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, particularly the more infectious variant first detected in India. The restrictions, adding to Japan’s long list of banned arrivals, go into effect today.
Foreigners who have been to Thailand,Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles, Saint Lucia, East Timor and Mongolia 14 days prior to arrival will not be allowed to enter Japan under the added restrictions. Permanent residents and their families can also still enter Japan as well as those with special circumstances.
Foreign permanent residents of Japan who recently travelled to countries with high cases linked to the B.1.617 coronavirus variant, which was first found in India, are barred from re-entering Japan. Those, with the exception of Japanese citizens, who have been to India, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives or Bangladesh 14 days before arrival are not allowed to enter Japan.
Japanese citizens can still return home and must quarantine for 6 days at a certified facility after visiting at-risk countries.
Sources: Kyodo News
