Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid train cancelled, SRT cites lack of passengers

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Matin/Flickr

A “special” Covid train that was bound for northeastern Thailand from Bangkok, today, has been cancelled. The State Railway of Thailand says there weren’t enough passengers.

Previously, the government had told the SRT to provide a train with 14 carriages to transport Covid patients from Bangkok back to their home provinces for Covid treatment.

The Covid train was supposed to leave from Bangkok today, and got to the Ubon Ratchathani province, depositing 1,489 people. Then, another 1,400 people were supposed to be brought back to Nong Khai this Thursday. Finally, another 1,500 people were supposed to be brought back to Ubon Ratchathani this Friday.

Yesterday, officials discovered that most patients who had previously reserved spots on today’s train had already gotten home by ambulance, rescue vehicle, or chartered bus. Other patients that had been diagnosed have recovered and were discharged from their respective hospitals.

The patients that still needed to get home made it “impracticable” to operate the train. Thus, the Transport Ministry used busses and rescue vehicles to transport the patients to the Northeast instead of taking the special Covid train.

Today, 296 patients had booked spots on the Covid train to Nakhon Ratchasima/Korat; 203 patients were supposed to go to Buri Ram; 99 people were going to go to Yasothon; 303 people were headed for Si Sa Ket; 243 people to Surin; 51 people were going to go to Amnat Charoen; and 294 were going to go to Ubon Ratchathani.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 seconds ago

Covid train cancelled, SRT cites lack of passengers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)46 mins ago

Government submits proposal to allow department store restaurants to sell food online
Best of1 hour ago

The Best Nightclubs in Phuket

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Thai Red Cross denies its order of Moderna led to hospitals receiving fewer doses
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Free transport for Covid-19 patients returning to home provinces for treatment
Environment2 hours ago

Indian landslide kills 9, injures 3
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Indonesia2 hours ago

Indonesia extends Covid-19 disease control measures for another week
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 best island tours in Phuket
Tourism2 hours ago

Hotels hope for increase in foreign tourists to offset slump in domestic demand
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Health Ministry insists donated Pfizer doses will go to medical workers first, not VIPs
Thailand3 hours ago

Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Coronavirus World3 hours ago

Thai government could learn a thing or two from other countries, say Thais abroad
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid report, world situation and news briefs
Thailand4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 15,376 new cases and 87 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Thai Red Cross order of 5 million Moderna vaccines in process
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending