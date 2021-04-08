Covid-19 vaccines from private sector importers allowed | Thaiger

The private sector will be allowed to purchase and import Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, according to a government deputy spokesperson today. She declared that the government will not monopolise the vaccination market and that private enterprises can import Covid-19 vaccines for sale. A lot of confusion exists in the public regarding the situation with vaccines and the spokesperson stated that they wanted to attempt to clarify inaccurate information. The production capacity for vaccines in Thailand is far lower than the demand for people awaiting their Coronavirus vaccination.

“According to the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, as of April 5, countries had placed orders for up to 9.6 billion doses, and only 658 million doses have been administered so far.”

There are many different Covid-19 vaccines on the market, some of which have blanket approval and others that have been approved specifically for emergency use. More are being tested or undergoing the review and approval process by the Food and Drug Administration currently. Many manufacturers already have contracts for direct government sales, but the government is willing to allow private enterprises to make purchases on their own. This may lead to faster importation and distribution of vaccines.

Currently, the government is importing Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, while they’re eyeing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next. The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the American Moderna vaccine as well as China’s second vaccine, Sinopharm, and the Russian Sputnik V. Another vaccine, Bharat Biotech from India, has also just submitted its application. The FDA is ready and willing to allow licensing for private companies to import vaccines as well, the spokesperson confirmed.

The vaccination roll-out underway in Thailand has been slow with a focus on key tourism sectors like Phuket where 100,000 vaccines have been received so far with hundreds of thousands more to come in the following months. There’s no information currently on what companies might import which Covid-19 vaccines and how they will be sold and administered.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

