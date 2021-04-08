Covid-19 vaccines from private sector importers allowed | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 vaccines from private sector importers allowed
The private sector will be allowed to purchase and import Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, according to a government deputy spokesperson today. She declared that the government will not monopolise the vaccination market and that private enterprises can import Covid-19 vaccines for sale. A lot of confusion exists in the public regarding the situation with vaccines and the spokesperson stated that they wanted to attempt to clarify inaccurate information. The production capacity for vaccines in Thailand is far lower than the demand for people awaiting their Coronavirus vaccination.
“According to the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, as of April 5, countries had placed orders for up to 9.6 billion doses, and only 658 million doses have been administered so far.”
There are many different Covid-19 vaccines on the market, some of which have blanket approval and others that have been approved specifically for emergency use. More are being tested or undergoing the review and approval process by the Food and Drug Administration currently. Many manufacturers already have contracts for direct government sales, but the government is willing to allow private enterprises to make purchases on their own. This may lead to faster importation and distribution of vaccines.
Currently, the government is importing Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, while they’re eyeing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next. The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the American Moderna vaccine as well as China’s second vaccine, Sinopharm, and the Russian Sputnik V. Another vaccine, Bharat Biotech from India, has also just submitted its application. The FDA is ready and willing to allow licensing for private companies to import vaccines as well, the spokesperson confirmed.
The vaccination roll-out underway in Thailand has been slow with a focus on key tourism sectors like Phuket where 100,000 vaccines have been received so far with hundreds of thousands more to come in the following months. There’s no information currently on what companies might import which Covid-19 vaccines and how they will be sold and administered.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
PM set to sign order tomorrow to close bars and clubs in 41 provinces
The order to close nightlife venues across Thailand is on the table and ready for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to sign. The prime minister is expected to sign the measure tomorrow, which would take effect immediately, ordering bars in 41 of Thailand’s 77 provinces to close for at least 2 weeks.
Numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections have been reported at entertainment venues, primarily in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Health officials suspect the outbreak is the faster-spreading UK variant of the virus. To combat the spread of the more contagious strain of the virus, health officials are implementing what they call “target therapy,” according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
Prayut has already ordered the closure of entertainment venues and restaurants where Covid-19 infections were reported, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.
“The measure has been effective since April 5 in a bid to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further after a new outbreak linked to entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and karaoke parlours… If an infection is found at any of these businesses, it will be shut down for at least 2 weeks. In case infections are found across many businesses in the same area, they will all be shut for at least 14 days.”
Phuket authorities already ordered all nightlife venues on the island to close for the next 10 days, a move sure to hit businesses hard as bar and club owners expected an influx of customers next week for Songkran.
The 41 provinces facing the closure on nightlife venues include:
Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Loei, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Songkhla Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Tak, Udon Thani, Yala
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket bars and nightclubs ordered to close for 10 days
Bars, pubs and nightlife venues in Phuket are ordered to close for the next 10 days while 3 venues on the island where Covid-19 has been reported are ordered to close for at least 14 days. The closure is ordered after the massive events hosted by Kolour where an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. All partygoers are asked to go to a local hospital for a Covid-19 test.
Illuzion, Cafe Del Mar and the Shelter Shop are closed after the venues hosted Kolour Beachside parties last weekend and an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. The patient had also gone to a bar in Bangkok where numerous “entertainment clusters” have been reported, particularly in the Thong Lor area.
If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19.
Nightlife venues in Hua Hin are also closing, but just for the next 4 days.
The closure order in Phuket comes just as the island province was expecting to get an influx of visitors for Songkran, the Thai New Year. Many bar and club owners were expecting a huge income during the holiday week. Phuket officials say they will explain to bar and club owners why they decided to close the venues during the critical week for business.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket orders 10-day closure for entertainment venues
This morning the government of Phuket has ordered the closure of all entertainment venues, bars, and nightclubs on the island of Phuket for 10 days. This shutdown will effectively cancel the upcoming Songkran festival for the popular holiday destination. Three entertainment venues have been closed for 14 days starting tomorrow aside from the blanket closures, as these venues were previously traced to Covid-19 infections. The 3 venues closed for the 14-day period are the popular clubs Illuzion, Cafe del Mar, and the Shelter Shop.
The closure comes just days before the Songkran festival holiday period, traditionally a booming time with big business from domestic travellers. The thousands of expected new customers being diverted will result in huge losses of income for the entertainment and tourism sector. Realizing that this closure will have a drastically negative effect on local businesses, the Phuket officials have invited owners of bars and entertainment venues to meet directly with them to discuss the difficult decision and how it was reached.
The governor of Phuket made this order at a meeting with the communicable disease committee of Phuket earlier this morning around 9 am. The closure order has not yet been officially announced and is planned to take effect starting tomorrow. As of now, it is unclear whether bars will be allowed to open and operate this evening.
Hua Hin, but similarly popular resort town, though less famous than Phuket, has also ordered a closure period of 4 days. The decision was made in meetings last night to close entertainment venues for 4 days. These shutdowns come in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 infections around Thailand due to exposure at entertainment venues. 40 Coronavirus infections were reported in Chon Buri today alone. The infections have come from bars in Bangkok, Pattaya, Si Racha, Phuket, Hua Hin and more locations and are threatening numerous entertainment venue closures in the coming days.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Covid-19 vaccines from private sector importers allowed
PM set to sign order tomorrow to close bars and clubs in 41 provinces
Songkran fully cancelled in Bangkok amid Covid-19 outbreaks
Phuket bars and nightclubs ordered to close for 10 days
Phuket orders 10-day closure for entertainment venues
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites
Independent candidates polling well in Bangkok governor race
UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand
London’s anti-coup Burmese Ambassador locked from embassy
If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Tinder’s top dating trends for the decade ahead
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with Singapore
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Hot News4 days ago
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
- Business2 days ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with Singapore
- Bangkok2 days ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister