Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout | Thaiger

Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Representatives from Thailand’s tourism sector have blasted what they see as an ineffective and disorganised national vaccine rollout. Operators say the scheme will not allow the Kingdom to achieve herd immunity, with tourism possibly affected by a third outbreak.
Domestic tourism was starting to recover after taking a hit during the second outbreak late last year, with Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi from the Thai Hotels Association saying operators were beginning to see things pick up ahead of the Songkran holiday.
“We cannot stop operations every time a new cluster causes the government to impose strict restrictions. The most urgent need right now is a pro-active strategy for the country’s public inoculation.”
Marisa echoes top virologist Yong Poovorawan in calling for the vaccination rate to be accelerated. She adds that private firms must be given approval to order different types of vaccines if herd immunity is to be achieved.
The Bangkok Post reports that some hotels have reported cancellations of both room and restaurant reservations, but most guests holding Songkran bookings appear to be waiting for government updates. Average hotel occupancy over the forthcoming holiday is expected to be around 30%, although rising infections could lead to a drop.
Meanwhile, Supant Mongkolsuthree from the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is also urging the government to ramp up the rollout of vaccines and for private companies to be allowed to import doses.
“Authorities are slow in vaccinating people. They should relax some regulations to facilitate companies that want to import vaccines and give them to employees.”
Supant says the rise in infections will slow down economic recovery, just as Phuket got the go-ahead for a quarantine-free re-opening to vaccinated tourists from July.
The JSCCIB’s is expected to revise down its GDP growth forecast as a result of the latest outbreak, with Supant saying he’s concerned Thailand is heading into a third wave.
“The JSCCIB is seriously concerned about whether the government can control the spread of infections.”
Under 30s in UK to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over rare blood clots
Health officials in the UK have decided that people under the age of 30 will be offered an alternative jab to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The decision comes following a review by the country’s drugs regulator that shows that by the end of last month, a number of people experienced blood clots after receiving the vaccine developed in partnership with Oxford University.
Out of 20 million doses administered, 79 people experienced rare blood clots after inoculation, with 19 of them dying. This indicates a risk factor of 4 in 1 million for developing a blood clot, and 1 in a million of dying.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency insists there is still not enough evidence to indicate that the vaccine caused the blood clots, but that the link is beginning to look more likely. The World Health Organisation describes the link as, “plausible” but still unconfirmed. It says blood clots were very rarely reported among nearly 200 million global recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Meanwhile, according to a BBC report, nearly two-thirds of the patients who developed blood clots were women. Those who died were between the ages of 18 and 79, with 3 under the age of 30. All blood clot incidents were reported after the first dose, but the MHRA says the lower number of second doses administered means no definite conclusions can be inferred from this.
The EU drugs regulator says the AstraZeneca vaccine should list uncommon blood clots as a possible, very rare, side-effect. Some countries in Europe have restricted use of the jab, but the regulator insists the benefits of inoculation outweigh any potential risk.
Earlier this week, Thailand’s Public Health Minister announced that the AstraZeneca jab would be the Kingdom’s first choice of Covid-19 vaccine. The jab is being produced locally by Siam Bioscience, after the organisation signed a technology-transfer deal with AstraZeneca.
UK variant arrives in Thailand, top virologist warns against unnecessary Songkran travel
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.” – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
A prominent Thai virologist has confirmed that the so-called UK Covid-19 variant is behind the latest cluster of infections detected at Bangkok nightlife venues, and now potentially spreading out to other provinces. Prof. Yong Poovorawan from Chulalongkorn University warns that this variant is 1.7 times more contagious than the original one and is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel over the Songkran holiday.
“If possible, there should not be any travel or movement right now. If that’s not possible, it is highly necessary to have strict measures to control the disease. Without sufficient intervention taken to curb these high-risk activities (over Songkran), the number of new infections could even reach thousands per day.”
Officials say they are baffled as to how the variant reached the Kingdom, despite strict testing and quarantine protocols. Yong says the government now needs to balance the risk to elderly citizens with measures to stimulate the economy over Songkran.
“The reason is that if there are so many new cases of Covid-19, economic stimulus through promotion of tourism won’t work as nobody would want to travel to an epidemic zone. Visiting older relatives during this festival is good, but it won’t be good if such visits mean spreading the virus to them also.”
However, the Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will not impose a lockdown over Songkran, insisting that each province can implement its own disease prevention measures. He adds that the government will have to manage any potential fallout after the holiday.
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later. Of course, we can order a new lockdown and make everyone stay home (during the festival). But the question is will anyone be happy with that?”
Meanwhile, Yong is reportedly frustrated at the rate of vaccine rollout, warning of a need to ramp things up as a result of the new infections and the rapidly-spread variant.
“If Thailand can administer 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines per day, it will take about 3 years to achieve effective herd immunity against the pandemic, while if up to 300,000 doses are given a day, it will take only 1 year to achieve that goal.”
Phuket Covid infections reported as officials struggle with clusters in Bangkok entertainment venues
A week ago Phuketians were rallying behind the proposal to get the island open to tourists, quarantine-free, from July. The first tourists arrived from Germany and the local hotel industry were confident everything was heading in the right direction.
That was until last weekend when the ‘Bangkok nightlife cluster’ came to town in the form of 3 big parties, the largest hosting some 3,000+ patrons at Café Del Mar on Kamala Beach. Now the island’s officials are trying to fully understand the potential impact of the new cases.
Just yesterday the Phuket provincial public health office announced 8 new Covid infections – they will be included in the CCSA’s daily national tally today. Out of the 8 people, 4 were linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok, one visited the now notorious Thong Lor bar district. Officials have ordered 12 people who were nin close contact with that person to quarantine immediately and monitor their situation. The other 3 people visited local bars.
The 4 other cases are Phuket locals, one aged 9 years. There are currently no confirmations on how these 4 were infected.
All 8 are now hospitalised and being monitored.
Phuket’s governor also urged “people who had visited pubs and bars to self-quarantine, and go to the hospital immediately if they had unusual symptoms”, according to Bangkok Post.
He says that local police will enforce tough sanctions on entertainment venues “that violate Covid-19 preventative legal measures”. 3 bars, identified as venues where the newly infected people visited, have been closed and now undergoing “thorough cleaning”. 2 bars on the island have already been closed for at least 5 years after being caught violating Covid precautionary measures announced by the government.
With Songkran traffic starting this weekend the Governor says the island is looking forward to the influx of visitors but officials will be steeping up inspections and monitoring of travellers from other provinces, especially Bangkok.
Whilst vaccination rates in Phuket have been at pace over the past 2 weeks there is still a long way to go until the island reaches 70% vaccination rate – the level that Thai government deems necessary before allowing the July opening to vaccinated travellers without quarantine.
Meanwhile, Bangkok public health officials are recommending the closure of entertainment spots in high-risk areas of the city where new clusters have emerged. They cite the need to isolate the faster-spreading so-called ‘UK variant’ of Covid-19 as the reason for additional precautions.
It is expected that the fall out of the Bangkok nightlife cluster will continue today with another rise in total reported infections.
Songkran, the annual Thai New Year festival, will start seeing Thais head home for an extended break from this weekend.
