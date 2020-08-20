Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 7 imported cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (August 20)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning reported 7 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24 hour period. The latest new cases include 3 male hotel employees, 28, 38 and 46 years old, who returned from the United Arab Emirates on August 7 and tested positive on August 18 in a Bangkok state quarantine hotel.
A 33 year old male Thai tourist, who travelled to Hong Kong in February and returned on August 15, was found positive 3 days later, also in a Bangkok state quarantine hotel. 2 51 year old men who returned from Singapore on August 7, were found infected on their 11th day in a Chon Buri state quarantine hotel. And a 21 year old female student who came home from Egypt on August 17 tested positive later the same day.
All 7 new cases are asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, 19 more patients have been discharged and have returned home.
As of today, the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,389 (452 found in state quarantine). Of these, 113 are still under treatment; 3,218, or 95% have recovered and been discharged, and 58 have died.
Globally, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 22.5 million, up 272,000 in 24 hours, with 15.3 million recovered and 791,000 deaths. Thailand ranks 115th for most cases out of the 215 countries surveyed. The US has the highest number (5.7 million), followed by Brazil (3.46 million) and India (2.83 million).
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Enquirer
Economy
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September. As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials say no cause for alarm as 2 Thai women test positive for Covid
Health officials are downplaying any risks following reports that 2 Thai women have tested positive for Covid-19. It’s understood both women were sent home after completing 14 days’ quarantine following their repatriation from the United Arab Emirates. One woman, a 34 year old from the north-eastern province of Chaiyaphum, was tested on June 5 and returned an “inconclusive” result, indicating there was a residual amount of the virus in her system. A second test showed a negative result, after which she was allowed to return home. However, on August 13, she visited Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok to get a fit-to-fly […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Medical authorities in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, say a Thai man tested positive for Covid-19 at a hospital there today. The man, whose name was not released, was diagnosed at Ramathibodi Hospital and is currently being treated there, according to Piyamit Sitra, dean of the medical faculty at Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute, an agency specifically charged with treating coronavirus patients. The alarm was raised by a Facebook post claiming that a positive case was found at Ramathibodi. Walairat Chaiyafu, director of the bureau of epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, said the man, a returnee from abroad, […]
