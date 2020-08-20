Covid-19 update: 7 imported cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (August 20)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning reported 7 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24 hour period. The latest new cases include 3 male hotel employees, 28, 38 and 46 years old, who returned from the United Arab Emirates on August 7 and tested positive on August 18 in a Bangkok state quarantine hotel.

A 33 year old male Thai tourist, who travelled to Hong Kong in February and returned on August 15, was found positive 3 days later, also in a Bangkok state quarantine hotel. 2 51 year old men who returned from Singapore on August 7, were found infected on their 11th day in a Chon Buri state quarantine hotel. And a 21 year old female student who came home from Egypt on August 17 tested positive later the same day.

All 7 new cases are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, 19 more patients have been discharged and have returned home.

As of today, the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,389 (452 found in state quarantine). Of these, 113 are still under treatment; 3,218, or 95% have recovered and been discharged, and 58 have died.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 22.5 million, up 272,000 in 24 hours, with 15.3 million recovered and 791,000 deaths. Thailand ranks 115th for most cases out of the 215 countries surveyed. The US has the highest number (5.7 million), followed by Brazil (3.46 million) and India (2.83 million).

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Enquirer