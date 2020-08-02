7 still missing after Koh Samui ferry capsizes | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
7 still missing after Koh Samui ferry capsizes
7 people are missing while 9 others have been safely rescued after a car ferry capsized shortly after leaving Koh Samui for the mainland last night. The ship was loaded with, three 10 wheel garbage trucks and a pickup truck. Onboard were 11 crewmen, 4 truck drivers and the pickup driver, and a saleswoman. The ferry left Koh Samui at 8:50pm. At about 10pm, it was hit by a storm and high waves, and capsized about 2 nautical miles from the island.
Surat Thani’s provincial governor rushed to the ferry company’s offices to direct the rescue operation. He was accompanied by the deputy governor, the Koh Samui district chief and staff from Koh Samui Hospital.
Koh Samui marine police sent out 2 patrol boats to help with the rescue. They managed to safely pluck 9 people from the stormy sea… 7 ferry crew including the skipper, 2 of the lorry drivers. 7 others… 4 of the ferry, the other truck drivers and the saleswoman – are still missing.
The governor said the rescue operation was difficult in the pouring rain while the waves were 2-3 metres high.
The rescue team continued the search for the missing into the night. The search resumed this morning.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, bird flu, SARS, political upheavals, passenger boats sinking. None of these have had anywhere near the effect of this year’s Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand. Visitor numbers, even from the usually enthusiastic Tourism Authority of Thailand, are expected to plummet up to 80% for the year. The other 20% mostly visited the Kingdom in the first quarter before the ‘disruption’. Last year, almost 40 million tourists visited Thailand. Phuket and Pattaya, both economies built around the smell of the tourist dollar, are almost devoid of any tourists – a few domestic tourists and long-term expats are […]
Crime
Surat Thani “cockle wars” are over, says navy chief
The chief of the Royal Thai Navy says local figures wielding influence are being “neutralised” and the disruptive, sometimes violent dispute between cockle farmers and local small-boat fishermen is drawing to an end. Admiral Ruechai Ruddit says the conflict off the coast of Bandon Bay in the southern province of Surat Thani has eased, after cockle farmers began dismantling the roofed platforms they built to protect their illegal shellfish breeding grounds against raids by local fishermen. He says the various agencies involved are combining their efforts and enforcing relevant laws to tackle the problem. “Progress is being made and the […]
Environment
More sea turtles lay eggs on Koh Samui
It’s been years since sea turtles have been seen laying eggs on Koh Samui beaches. But this year more than a dozen sea turtle nests have popped up around the island’s coast. Just over the weekend, 70 eggs were found by villagers at Laem So beach by the Ban Sai Ree Hotel. It’s rare for the turtles to come to Koh Samui, and especially busy beaches. Typically green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) don’t make their way to Koh Samui and are known to lay their eggs on remote shores in the Andaman Sea. 17 nests have been found on the island […]
Facemask business dispute leads to shooting
Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police
Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2)
7 still missing after Koh Samui ferry capsizes
Thai Airways to repatriate more foreigners wanting to return to Thailand
Wanted drug dealer killed in Korat shootout
Survey: China travel may take a year to recover
State schools told not to fully re-open until the CCSA gives permission
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom
Trump threatens US TikTok ban
Korean man in Phuket suicide
House agrees to Constitutional amendment
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Thai baht getting stronger
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Bangkok2 days ago
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
- Economy3 days ago
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
- Economy3 days ago
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
- Crime2 days ago
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
Toby Andrews
August 2, 2020 at 1:49 pm
Another Thai boat goes down!
If they cannot run ferries without them sinking they should ban them.
I feel nervous riding on a baht bus driven by a Thai.