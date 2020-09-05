image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga | The Thaiger
Checkpoint from earlier in the pandemic. Photo by Thairath.
    • follow us in feedly

Coronavirus restrictions are being reimposed in the southern province Phang Nga after a local transmission was detected in Bangkok. The virus outbreak in Myanmar also continues to raise concerns. It’s the first province to reimpose virus prevention measures.

Those who enter the southern province Phang Nga from areas considered “Covid-19 outbreak zones” will need self quarantine for 2 weeks. The province’s governor Chamroen Thipphayaphongthada didn’t say what areas are considered Covid-19 outbreak zones, but that probably means Bangkok.

A local transmission of the coronavirus was recently reported in Bangkok after 100 days without a confirmed local case. The 37 year old DJ tested positive for Covid-19 in a routine test by a Bangkok prison after he was arrested on drug charges. Health officials are scrambling to figure out where the virus came from and how many people came in contact with the DJ.

Thipphayaphongthada says those who enter the Phang Nga from outbreak zones will be ordered to stay at home for 2 weeks. People arriving from state quarantine facilities in Bangkok can be waived from the province’s stay at home order if they show a proof that they went through quarantine before entering the Phang Nga.

People in Phang Nga need to wear a face mask in public places. Mass gatherings are still allowed, but people need to follow coronavirus prevention regulations. The governor also says people cannot engage in activities that may have a heightened risk of spreading the virus, but he did not elaborate on what those activities might be. Those who violate the health measures will face punishments, he says.

An outbreak in Myanmar also poses concern. The Thai government ordering border officers in 10 provinces to tighten patrol at the Thai-Myanmar border. Since then, 100 Burmese people have been detained after allegedly crossing the border into Thailand.

Coronavirus outbreak scares have been reported in Tak, Kanchanaburi and Ranong, according to Kanchanaburi army chief Apirat Kongsompong. He says it’s necessary to patrol the border to make sure no one is entering the country illegally and potentially spreading the virus. Fevers have been reported, but there have been no confirmed Covid-19 cases from the migrants.

Some schools near the border closed temporarily. On the Myanmar side of the border, many businesses have reportedly closed due to the outbreak.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ | The Thaiger

More than 600 people are now being traced as a result of the random Covid-19 case of the 37 year old DJ who tested positive last Wednesday without being out of the country at any time. Thai health authorities are under pressure to find the source of his infection. It’s only 1 local case after exactly 100 days of no local infections, but the situation has set the CCSA into a spin whilst it’s in the middle of preparation for a wider re-opening of the country’s borders. The man’s case was identified shortly after being sent to a drugs corrections […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

20 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Hundreds may need to go into quarantine after they came in contact with a Bangkok DJ who recently tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials say around 600 people have been in close contact with the man and 78 people have been classified as “high risk” of being infected. Thailand went 100 days without a local transmission of the coronavirus. The 37 year old DJ was arrested last week on drug charges and tested positive for virus during a routine check at a Bangkok prison. All of the other recent cases of the coronavirus have been imported and detected during the […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Singapore Yacht Show postpones yachting showcase again

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Singapore Yacht Show postpones yachting showcase again | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Singapore Yacht Show

In February this year, the Singapore Yacht Show was the first international yacht show to have to postpone its annual event, but the organising team and all its other stakeholders were optimistic that the worst of the newly-arrived Covid-19 pandemic would have gone away by October. The Thailand Yacht Show and the Singapore Yacht Show are the biggest regional showcases of their kind and organised by Verventia. Show organiser Verventia has always fully supported the Singapore government’s restrictions on staging large-scale events to ensure the safety of all its participants. Definitive approval to go ahead has not been given, and […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending