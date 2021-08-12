Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
A new plan has recruited 2,000 pharmacies to aid in Bangkok’s home isolation programme in order to assist in Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. The Pharmacy Council of Thailand brought in pharmacies across the city to provide service for people isolating at home due to Covid-19 infections.
The plan was put in place hinging on the purchase of 8.5 million antigen test kits the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation was arranging to purchase. Rather than allow at-risk people to spread infection by going to pharmacies to get the test kits and possibly bungle the testing process and get inaccurate test results and possibly false negatives, pharmacies would be tasked with receiving and then distributing the test kits to those in need. The kits would be given free of charge and pharmacies can give advice on how to take the test.
That part of the plan hit a snag as the GPO’s choice of antigen test kits, a 70 baht bargain by Chinese manufacturer Lepu Medical Technology, was maligned by Rural Doctors Society who complained that the brand had been pulled from American shelves after the US FDA warned of its ineffectiveness. The GPO delayed signing the contract saying the kits would be further tested.
Aside from aiding with test kits though, the plan would create a list of pharmacies and make their names and phone numbers available for patients in home isolation who may be at-risk or infected and asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Those patients can then utilise pharmacies as their point of contact to get assistance and advice about treatments and medication as well as Covid-19 counselling.
Pharmacies have been asked to serve the residents of their communities, to minimize movements of at-risk people in hopes of reducing the spread of Covid-19. If a person has come in contact with someone infected with Covid-19, they will enter home isolation with pharmacists monitoring their health and advising on treatment. If home isolation isn’t an option, pharmacists will assist with finding a suitable available community isolation facility.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns
Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12
Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals
Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid
Possible charges for parents of vandals may be coming, police silent on use of rubber bullets/tear gas
Koh Samui’s 5 most affordable hotels
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Bangkok mother and son arrested for fraud
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
PM calls for expedited probe into “Sandbox” traveller’s death; victim’s timeline released
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People12 hours ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Crime2 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand